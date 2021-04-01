When you think of cafeteria food, what comes to mind? For many, school staples like meatloaf, chili and taco salad may be embedded in their memory banks. Others with a history of extended hospital stays may think of easily digestible pantry staples like soup, jello and ice cream.
At Rock Regional Hospital in Derby, the kitchen staff want to expand what you think of when you envision cafeteria food – offering up rotating menus that feature items like parmesan-encrusted chicken, risotto, smoked brisket and banh mi sandwiches.
Food Service Director Richard Ensley noted the kitchen takes pride in making food from scratch – with fresh ingredients – for patients, staff and visitors to the hospital’s retail cafe.
“Our mission is really just to connect with our community, to support our staff, to ensure that we’re doing our part to better the patient experience for the hospital. I’m sure that patients don’t generally get a lot of choice when they go to a hospital,” Ensley said. “We’re able to offer a variety of options for our patients, and things that are made from scratch here at the hospital, to give them a little bit of choice and make their stay just a little better than it normally would be.”
LIMITED EXPOSURE
Though the Rock Regional cafe is usually open to the public, current pandemic restrictions have limited visitors at the hospital – with two currently allowed per patient between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. – so nearly all cafeteria traffic (90 percent) at the moment is made up of hospital staff.
Current conditions have limited the cafe’s outreach efforts in the Derby community, as well, Ensley noted. However, the feedback received from minimal outreach last year has the staff looking forward to when they can welcome the public back to the hospital cafeteria.
“People were ready to figure out how to hurt themselves to get into the hospital and eat our food. We’re excited to be a part of the community and really reach out to Derby,” Ensley said. “Eventually, hopefully after the pandemic lifts a little bit, we’ll be able to open again to the public.”
Seeking to spread the word on the overall service of Rock Regional Hospital, not just the cafeteria, Ensley noted his staff is looking to get involved in as many community events as possible in the
coming year.
WHAT’S FOR DINNER?
For now, the cafe will focus on the needs of the patients and staff – offering up healthy, balanced options on a rotating seven-day menu. While there is plenty of variety with a build-your-own-breakfast menu at the cafe, lunch and dinner service feature a set number of options depending on the day (though those assignments rotate regularly as well).
Having 90 percent of the customer base made up of hospital staff, Ensley admitted it is not hard to get feedback, so he sits down with his other chef (Stephanie Harvey) on a regular basis to plan menus.
Given the long hours of hospital workers, comfort food is a staple. Ensley noted Taco Tuesdays are one of the most popular days in the cafeteria – with salsas made from scratch, house-fried chips and rotating entree specials. Additionally, he said a speciality chicken pita with tzatziki sauce was so popular it found a spot on the menu permanently.
With ties to Luby’s chain restaurants (i.e., Fuddruckers, Cheeseburger in Paradise), Ensley said some of those dishes make it onto the rotating menu as well – including chopped steak, cheese enchiladas and more.
RESTAURANT QUALITY
Ensley’s own restaurant experience is a main driver in the approach the hospital cafeteria takes to service, as he has spent 23 years in the industry. That includes stints with chains – like BJ’s Brewhouse and Granite City – as well as experience working in and helping open local restaurants in his native Topeka.
Visiting doctors have showered the Rock Regional cafe staff with compliments, remarking its offerings are a step above hospital, even restaurant food. Ensley hopes to bring a similar experience to patients and other members of the community at-large.
“We bring a level of customer service that you would see at any fantastically run restaurant. We make sure that we go above and beyond for each guest that comes into the building. The same thing comes across in our food. We’re not doing normal cafeteria food. We’re not prepping pans and pans of things and letting it sit in a hot box. We’re making things fresh,” Ensley said. “To be here in the Derby community, I don’t think there’s a lot of options that offer a lot of scratch cooking here in Derby, so it’d be wonderful to have people come in and try it and just be surprised at what we’re doing here in the hospital. It will be great.”
