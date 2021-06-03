In terms of engaging the crowd at Derby’s Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music Fest, the bands will be taking center stage at this year’s event.
Added in 2019 as part of Derby’s 150th anniversary celebration, organizers are playing up the music element in 2021 given other activities that had to be put on hold due to the pandemic.
Country artist Jason Pritchett will kick off the festivities, taking the Security 1st Title Mainstage in High Park at 7 p.m. on
June 11. Paramount, an ’80s cover band from Salina, will close out the festival with a show at 7 p.m. on June 12.
Pritchett is a Branson, Mo., mainstay who will be making his debut at the Smoke on the Plains festival this year. He has also appeared as a finalist on “America’s Got Talent” and has six Top 40 charting Music Row singles, with “Good Show” (peaking at No. 16) marking one of the highest independent releases in chart history.
Smoke on the Plains will actually be one of the first live performances for Pritchett and his band since the onset of the pandemic, and they are looking forward to bringing their brand of entertainment to Derby.
“We have smoke. We have lights. We have pyro. We have all the stuff to put on a good show. We’re just ready to perform and be in front of live people again,” Pritchett said. “For us to get a chance to be on stage anywhere, anytime at this time in the country, it’s a huge bonus. We’re just excited about coming and putting on a good show for the people. Hopefully they’re ready for live music, social gatherings and ready to do normal life again.”
A self-proclaimed “country music, entertainment party band,” Pritchett promises a high energy, engaging performance that will pull people on stage and even involve some comedic elements.
Given the barbecue element of the festival, Pritchett foresees his music being a good fit in Derby. Having that outlet to perform again is something he looks forward to – both as an artist and as a fan – and the artist who has toured with top acts like Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion, Luke Combs, etc., promises a quality show.
“Let’s be honest, a music concert should be a time of 90 minutes to two hours that people can just forget about their problems, forget about their worries, forget about daily life and just let go, release and have a good time. That’s our goal as a band – we’re going to take you on a journey that’s exciting, fun and will pull some heartstrings,” Pritchett said. “We’re bringing a high caliber show, so just be ready to have a good time. Be ready to let loose and bring on summertime for 2021.”Familiar to Derby festivalgoers, Paramount will be returning to the stage at High Park after performing at Smoke on the Plains in 2019.
Drummer Kevin Rome noted the band typically plays at The Cotillion when in the Wichita area, so this is one of the few local festival appearances for Paramount, having enjoyed the opportunity to play in High Park.
Paramount has slowly gotten back into live performances starting in mid-April, but Smoke on the Plains marks the start of an uptick in its touring schedule. Rome said the band is ready to get back to touring, too, and covering classics (i.e., Journey, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, etc.) that appeal to a broad fan base like those who typically attend the Derby festival.
“Last year was a bad year. It’s depressing we weren’t able to come to play live. It’s what we like doing,” Rome said. “We play all the top hits, all the rock anthems that everybody knows.”
With Paramount looking forward to returning to the stage in Derby, Communications Director Kristy Bansemer noted the city is also looking forward to having the band back at the festival.
Following the impression made in its 2019 debut, Bansemer – like Rome – expects Parmount’s performance to go over well with kids and adults alike who attend this year’s event.
“They were very well received when they were here in 2019,” Bansemer said. “They provide a very high energy, interactive show. They get people up dancing.”
