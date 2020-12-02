Adults and children count down the days with a creative calendar and are typically rewarded with a sweet snack or fun toy each morning. Have you considered reversing this action by celebrating each day by giving rather than receiving?
The purpose of a reverse Advent calendar is to donate an item every day and ultimately give them to someone in need. Things like food, household essentials and books are all great ideas.
Learn more about the holiday tradition that brings families together while supporting others without the supplies required for daily tasks.
FINDING GOODS IN YOUR HOME
If you have a pantry that is overdue for a cleanup, you probably have numerous food options that can be included with your donations. Look for non-perishable goods like canned fruits and vegetables or noodles that are far from the expiration date.
Create a safe place to collect the products throughout the month to make organization easier.
Inspire your children to get involved by asking them to go through their bedrooms to find unused toys or books that they can part with. Reading material can be donated to libraries or group homes where kids have few forms of entertainment.
SHOPPING FOR A CAUSE
While you plan your weekly shopping list, consider picking up extra necessities like soaps, deodorant, feminine products, toothpaste and hair-care products. Take the time to clip coupons and check sale’s ads from your local grocers to find money-saving ways to give. You may even find BOGO options for items you use so one can go toward your donation box.
CHALLENGE YOUR FRIENDS
According to the organization Feed the Children, one in seven kids in the United States does not know where their next meal will come from. This Christmas, motivate your friends and family to take on the reverse Advent calendar challenge with you. With enough people behind the movement, struggling families in your community can benefit with donations from multiple sources.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.