Recognition for a focus on Derby

Barney Tull, left, David Peebler, and Bill Fales, far right, received the 2020 Mayor’s Award of excellence from Mayor Randy White.
Tull and Fales have been volunteer community photographers and Peebler has filmed 30 years of DHS football.
The award was established in 2002 as a way to honor an individual, family, organization, or business that has contributed significantly to the Derby community.
Their names will be added to the plaque displayed in the lobby of City Hall showing all past recipients. Also, all three photographers have received the Derby Community Foundation’s “Person of Generosity” award.
