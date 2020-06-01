Dax Benway’s summer 2019 conversation with Matt Walter was no ordinary phone call.
The 2019 Derby graduate’s connections to Northwestern Oklahoma State (NWOSU) run exceedingly deep, seeing five members of his family have not only attended the school, but played football as a Ranger.
As he stepped out of his bedroom to tell his parents of an offer to play at the school, the message was a moment his family will never forget.
“I remember he came out of his bedroom with a tear in his eye,” his father Todd, who played at NWOSU from 1991-1994, said. “I asked him what was going on and he said, ‘Coach just called and offered me.’ His mom and I were sitting down and Heidi said, ‘no he didn’t.’ She had her back to him and I was looking at him and I knew he was being serious.”
Seven months after his offer, the youngest of the now six Benways to play in Alva, Okla., officially signed the dotted line.
What was it that built this Benway pipeline?
Todd said Alva’s similarities to his hometown of Watonga, Okla., were noticeable. As a Class 2A (now 1A) school that sits roughly an hour and a half south of the NWOSU campus, he remembers the school track and field meets that brought him to his future college home.
“[At that time] I never knew there was a college there,” he said. “My older brother was a senior when I was a freshman and we got to play one year together. It felt more like Watonga than some of the other places. It’s a smaller town … The teammates that were already there show you around and it was a natural fit for most of us.”
Fast forward 20 years and the next wave of Benways made their way to the Great American Conference (GAC) school.
Todd and his two brothers all played for the Rangers between 1986 and 1999.
Even when he first strapped on a Derby High School helmet, he too was no stranger to the drive to Alva. The school, which became an NCAA D-II institution in 2015, left an indelible mark on Dax.
“I’ve been going to games there for as long as I can remember,” Dax said. “The coaches have known me since my freshman year of high school. We’ve been down there ever since my cousin was a freshman. I love the town and there isn’t a lot to do but play football. I knew that’s what I was going down there to do and that was my main focus.”
The 2019 season was Dax’s first in Ranger red and black. His cousin, Jayden, was a redshirt junior in the program. An additional Benway on campus circulated quickly in conversation.
“Whenever you show up there … everybody is saying, ‘oh, another Benway is here,’” he said. “The name is so deep and all the professors know me. I don’t even know half of them myself. Just because of my last name, it puts a pretty big target on my back. I really just want to uphold the name and keep the name proud at NWOSU.”
When Dax’s first game came on Sept. 5 against East Central University, Todd said he was riddled with butterflies.
“I was really never nervous when Dax was on the field in Derby,” he said. “I knew that for the most part, they were going to win most of those games … The first game in the fall I was a nervous wreck when he’d go in. It’s a lot different feeling.”
NWOSU finished 4-7 overall last fall, finishing its season with a 28-16 win over rival Southwestern Oklahoma State.
Dax, who totaled three tackles as a nickel corner last fall, is fighting for a starting spot in NWOSU’s secondary. While spring ball was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, he’s beginning preparations for his sophomore year at home.
Needless to say, he’s itching to get back on the field as soon as possible.
“I like to stare a receiver in the eyes, knowing he can’t do anything,” Dax said. “I love being out there, knowing I worked all week for it and I’m finally there. The crowd, the lights … it’s just me and the receiver and he’s not getting past me in my eyes.”
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.