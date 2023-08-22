Sophia DiGregorio was eager to join a CrossFit gym to stay in shape for the swim season, but over time, CrossFit became the bigger ambition. That passion for CrossFit, and now Olympic weightlifting, has opened new opportunities and has taken her all across the world.
Since her junior year, the Derby High School 2021 graduate has been in the CrossFit and weightlifting competition circuit. DiGregorio thrived in the strength events in CrossFit, so weightlifting was a natural progression as she continued her athletic development.
In her young career, she has taken fourth in the nation for her weight class at the USA Weightlifting National Championship. In her first weightlifting competition, she took a bronze medal in the snatch event. In the process, she has competed with top-caliber athletes. Competition is one of the best pieces for her, but she also has enjoyed getting to know people through the sport.
“Competing is always a big part of it,” DiGregorio said. “I have always liked pushing myself and testing the limits of what I can do; I think it’s the coolest part of it. I think the most rewarding part is the people that I’ve been able to meet. Relationships are a really big part of the sport, and I think I’ve been able to get to know a lot of different people.”
In high school, DiGregorio was involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and met former Derby girls basketball head coach Jodie Karsak. This last summer, DiGregorio went on an 18-day mission trip to Europe with FCA. The group spent time in the Czech Republic, Germany and Poland.
The FCA contingent ran short sports camps in three locations. While there, they got to interact with displaced Ukrainian civilians. At one of the stops, 100 of the 150 kids at the camp were Ukrainian.
Even though there was a language barrier, DiGregorio could connect with the Ukrainian people through CrossFit because it is a common activity in Ukraine. That similar passion provided an opportunity to connect with people.
“It was really cool because I got to meet a lot of Ukrainian people who loved CrossFit because that’s a really big activity in Ukraine,” DiGregorio said. “It was special to share something that we both enjoyed. Even though we might have had a hard time communicating, we were able to connect that way.”
A real eye-opener for DiGregorio was learning through first-hand encounters about the conflict in Ukraine. Hearing stories from people who had 24 hours to leave their homes or had to find their way by themselves really provided a new perspective. Despite the trauma, the displaced people were still willing to serve as missionaries in any they could. From serving as translators to inspiring hope in others, DiGregorio was impressed with the culture and hospitality the Ukrainian people showed.
“Even though they were displaced, they still continued to serve,” DiGregorio said. “They were going to trust the Lord even though the situation wasn’t good in their country. They all just had this unwavering spirit, and I think that was really cool to see.”
This fall, DiGregorio is heading to MidAmerica Nazarene University to compete collegiately in Olympic weightlifting. She had met one of the Pioneer coaches at a national competition and was offered a spot on the team. Even though DiGregorio is going to put an emphasis on weightlifting, she still wants to continue her CrossFit ventures.
“Being a part of an Olympic weightlifting team is the next major part of my life,” DiGregorio said. “I am going to try to balance both weightlifting and CrossFit, but overall I am looking forward to it.”
