The city’s 150th anniversary celebration has come to a close, but Derby’s history will live on in a website available to all.
The site is derbykshistory.com and it’s a project of the Derby Public Library, whose staff is uploading a large amount of material as time permits.
The process of collecting historical information and photos for the book “Celebrating Derby – 150 Years” that was published by the Derby Informer with the assistance of the library staff resulted in obtaining more material than could fit into the book.
The website has photos, newspaper articles and videos. It also has the information from the Historical Landmark project along with its related map.
Library Director Eric Gustafson said it just didn’t make sense to have the material sitting around in storage without it being used, so the idea of a website was formed.
“It’s a great project,” he said. “We’ve been wanting to do something like this for a long time but the 150th anniversary really galvanized us.”
The website will be available for years and decades to come.
“The plan is that this will be a permanent repository,” he said. And, by being online and open, it will be easily accessible, he said.
There is no other site like it and the information should be of interest to anyone keen on local history along with those wanting more on genealogy, he said.
He asked for patience because it’s a work in progress, he said.
The library had a busy fall with events and programming, so loading material has not been the staff’s top priority. However, Gustafson said there will be more additions in 2020.
“We’re just starting and we have a long way to go,” he said.
The site uses the free software Omeka program, but there is a domain name and hosting fee. But overall, it’s quite a low-cost endeavor.
There’s also no limit to how much material can be loaded.
“It just depends on how much server space we want to buy,” he said.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.