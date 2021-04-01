Activity at 925 E. Madison couldn’t be much busier.
After demolishing the old press box and Panther Stadium facilities on Monday, Dec. 21, crews are at work to finish the stadium overhaul ahead of the 2021-22 school year. Recent rains and winter weather late in February did play an impact, but a revised schedule has the stadium set to open as planned in late August.
“They’ve looked at schedule improvements and made sure it still does finish on time,” USD 260 director of operations Burke Jones said. “At this point, we’re confident that it will.”
According to staff on site, an average of 50-60 McCown Gordon crew members are on the site daily and weather has been their only snag since beginning the project. The stadium had a guaranteed maximum price of $7,377,704 set in October of last year.
Jones and district staff hold bi-weekly meetings with the project staff, but he is in contact with site managers on an as-needed basis.
The shell for the north grandstands and elevator shaft have been put in place. They’ve also begun work on the ticket booths, concession/fan shop and new home locker rooms.
What’s coming up next for the project?
“The concrete block walls around the restrooms and new locker rooms will be getting taller soon,” Jones said. “The concession build will be progressing too. Additional framing of the grandstand bleacher areas will continue as well.”
At almost twice the size as the last stadium seating/press box area, the sheer size of the grandstand has stood out to Jones and district staff.
“It’s impressive,” he said. “… Seeing it on paper is one thing, but when you see it built out there, it’s another thing. It’s going to be really exciting when we see sports out there and how cool it’s going to look.”
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.