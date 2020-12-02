Christmas invites popular traditions that are observed in most American homes. From caroling to hanging stockings with care, the origins behind the celebrations are as important as the action themselves.
Educate your loved ones about the history that shaped the holiday events we know today.
HANGING STOCKINGS
According to the Smithsonian, the act of hanging stockings over the fireplace mantel is traced to a poem penned in 1823 by Clement Clark Moore. A line from the classic literature, “Visit from St. Nicholas,” goes:
“And filled all the stockings; then turned with a jerk,
And laying his finger aside of his nose,
And giving a nod, up the chimney he rose.”
This famous snippet ultimately led children to hang their stockings on Christmas Eve in hopes that St. Nicholas would fill them with presents and candies.
DECORATING THE CHRISTMAS TREE
The History Channel says that the popularization of decorating the Christmas tree occurred in 1846 when Queen Victoria and Prince Albert posed with their family tree for the London News. Before that, German Lutherans were tied to the festivity since the 17th century and Christmas trees were spotted in Pennsylvania as early as 1820. The evergreen tree is the traditional option as they are considered lucky because they remain green even in the winter months.
KISSING UNDER THE MISTLETOE
Dating back several thousand years ago, Celtic Druids thought the mistletoe plant had sacred powers, healed illnesses and sometimes predicted the future. It became a Christmas time tradition as the plant was gathered during the summer and displayed around the holidays.
The tradition of kissing under the mistletoe began in ancient Greece. It was first noticed during the festival of Saturnalia and eventually in wedding ceremonies.
SINGING CAROLS
The heritage of singing religious carols within groups has roots found in medieval times when citizens traveled from house to house to wish people good health. According to the Library of Congress, the tunes received a Christmas theme around the 1800s in America.
In the 1900s, cities like New York, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia saw a surge in caroling, leading to the release of commercialized songbooks. The events were used to raise money for children’s charities.
