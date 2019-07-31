Brandon Clark and Kevin Chase’s vision for change is broadening across Derby.
Almost a year since launching the One Degree Compass Initiative, the Derby High School football coach and senior advisor of Citizens Bank of Kansas have taken their program through the community and into local businesses.
What started as a program to create culture within the football program has become a pillar outside the walls of USD 260.
“It helped us so much last year,” Clark said. “Without the One Degree Compass and the culture it created, I’m not sure if we’d have won state last year. Kevin Chase did an awesome job as our character coach and implementing it every week.”
In back-to-back summers, the football program has helped set up for Convoy of Hope Wichita at McAdams Park. During the 2018-19 season, they also did various service projects as positional groups.
Last September, the linebackers got together and helped paint fire hydrants while other groups did yard work. A group from its defense went to Wesley’s Children’s Hospital the day after its 63-0 win over Hutchinson. Players also spent time with the middle school and junior football programs as they prepare to one day wear Panther green on Friday nights.
It was also one of many Derby programs to give Christmas gifts through Wichita’s Littlest Heroes.
“It unified the football team,” Chase said. “We had a family feeling to begin with, but it helped us focus and move in the right direction … it spread from there and parents became familiar with it and corporations saw it too.”
Chase said he credits Clark for instilling it in his life personally and seeing it impact the coaches as they led the players.
“It was a must … Brandon needed to adopt it and his staff did too,” Chase said. “That had to happen before it went to the football team.”
Some of these experiences have helped the “Coach and Cowboy” take the program outside of Panther Stadium. In mid-April, Clark and Chase presented the One Degree Compass to local businesses at the monthly Chamber of Commerce luncheon. One month later, they did a second presentation and provided more specific materials and information to help local businesses.
Clark shared that the pair is also in the middle of doing presentations to district administrators ahead of the 2019-20 school year.
“I told Brandon, ‘we’re batting 1.000 because every company we’ve talked to has given us really positive feedback,’” Chase said. “The impact has been huge with what companies have seen from us and what’s to come going forward.”
The pair also can lead corporate retreats at North Stone Ranch and have plans of launching a One Degree Compass Culture Conference in the coming months. For more information on the program and to contact Clark or Chase, visit coachcowboy.com.
