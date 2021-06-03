Steak has been added to the menu at this year’s Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music Fest event.
The newly sanctioned contest deciding who can cook up the best steak will take place on June 11 and promises to be lively as all 30 spots filled up quickly.
The finished products will be judged on their appearance and taste, or “doneness.”
There’s a whole art to judging what makes the perfect steak.
Earlier this year, Derby’s Director of Communications Kristy Bansemer and Communications Coordinator Janae’ Springer went to a training session in Claremore, Okla., to find out.
“It was pretty interesting,” said Bansemer, who learned a lot about the meat of choice: ribeye.
In the Derby contest, participants are free to cook the ribeyes any way they want, including seasoning.
The key to aim for, she said, is a perfect medium.
That picks up the maximum amount of points. Undercooked and overcooked steaks don’t fare well with judges, she said.
The two sampled some steaks during the session and she feared they might be underdone, but that was not an issue.
STEAK COOKOFFS GAINING IN NUMBER
“I thought it was very good,” Bansemer said. “It’s interesting how two pieces of steak can taste so different even though it’s the same cut of meat.”
Steaks are also judged by how they cut and their taste.
Appearance, including how a steak is placed in the container, also is scored, but the judges don’t linger long over each entry.
“It’s all done quickly,” Bansemer said. “You don’t have time to sit there and think about it too long.”
The event will be at High Park and starts with a cook’s meeting at 4:30 p.m. followed by a judges’ meeting at 6:30. The steaks are turned in between 7:30 and 8. The awards are an hour later and the winner gets a $1,000 cash prize. There are additional cash awards for second through 10th places.
If possible, city officials want to use certified judges, which means the judge is a member of the Steak Cookoff Association and has gone through its training.
Steak cookoffs are a booming part of barbecuing contests.
In early 2014, the SCA was officially launched in Texas. By the end of its first season, the SCA sanctioned 19 events and booked 47 of them for 2015.
The SCA finished 2016 with 86 events and 2017 with 116.
The numbers continued to climb with 232 contests in 2018, 391 in 2019 and 319 in 2020. It would have been even more, but 182 were either cancelled or rescheduled due to COVID-19.
GLAD TO BE HOLDING EVENTS AGAIN
In Derby, the event sponsor is Arkansas City-based Creekstone Farms, which sponsored the People’s Choice contest in the past.
However, due to COVID-19 concerns, that was postponed and it moved over to take on the new contest.
There are other events that were cancelled this year, such as the Kids’ Corner and the Military and Volunteer lunches.
And while restrictions have eased in recent weeks, the planning and budgeting needed for all events had to begin months ago.
Thus, not knowing what things would look like this summer, planners proceeded on the side of caution, especially dealing with activities that tend to draw a large crowd, Bansemer said.
“We anticipate they will be back next year,” she said.
Recent rulings have eased off on the once-mandated mask requirements and social distancing for vaccinated persons, but planners are still recommending using caution as needed.
Organizers don’t know how many people to expect this year – which has attracted thousands of attendees in the past – but even if crowd levels are down from 2019 (last year’s was cancelled), they’re simply happy to have the festival.
“After a year off with no events, it’s nice to be back in planning mode,” Bansemer said. “We’re excited about this as it’s one of our favorites.”
