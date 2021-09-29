The billiards room at the Derby Senior Center was dedicated to longtime member Milt Moore on Sept. 13. But long before his name ever sits atop the pool room’s entryway, his contributions to the senior center are already well established.
Moore, 99, is one of the members who helped bring pool to the senior center. With his 100th birthday coming up Oct. 9, Senior Services Director BreAnna Monk wanted to do something special for him.
“Milt is very respected around the senior center. The pool guys look up to him as a leader in that area,” Monk said. “Milt is the man, and that’s a great way to put it.”
Monk presented Moore with a plaque that includes his name and the names of others who helped bring pool to the senior center – many of whom are now passed. Intermingled with the pool tables, cues and chalk are items representing Moore’s impact: trophies he’s won playing pool and a clock made with pool balls, which he said he picked up at a yard sale.
And the most lasting impact lies with the men who fill the pool room daily, who look kindly on Moore not only as a great player, but as a great friend. Their gratitude shined through during the plaque presentation.
“When I first met Milt, probably eight years ago, we immediately became pretty good friends. It seemed like we had something that clicked and we just enjoyed each other,” said John Sherwood, who described Moore as “easy-going.”
Another friend, Don Brace, described Moore as friendly and a “true American.”
Along with his legacy at the Derby Senior Center, Moore has played a part in both local and national history. It doesn’t take long for him to start delving into his many historic experiences.
He’s among the few World War II veterans still living, having been stationed primarily in the Philippines and Japan; one of his sons, Steve Moore, died in the Wichita State football plane crash and was posthumously inducted into the Derby High School Athletic Hall of Fame; he was a member of the group that purchased the very first electronic scoreboard for Derby football; and he is a founding member of Pleasantview Baptist Church – where he still attends Sunday service.
Moore was born Oct. 9, 1921, and raised in a town called Schell City, Mo., which he said no longer exists. He moved to Derby in 1954, retiring from Boeing in the ’60s, and currently lives here with his wife of nine years, Eugenia. The couple met each other and got married after they both lost their previous spouses.
Moore’s secret to a long life?
“Well, the Bible says, ‘honor your father and your mother that you might live long on the Earth,’” he said. “And I honored my mother and my father.”
Eugenia chimed in, “he also doesn’t smoke or use alcohol.”
Monk said Moore’s ability to live in his own home and maintain a level of independence is a testament to the goals and values of the Derby Senior Center, which is now in its 50th year.
“These members are, to me, the foundation of the senior center,” Monk said. “They are a product of the success of the senior center. The senior center is built to keep people in their homes and out of facilities.”
And Moore is certainly thankful for the friends and support he has had over the years at the senior center.
“I’ve been in a lot of senior centers in Oklahoma and Kansas. This is the nicest one that I’ve ever been in,” he said. “It has more facilities and everything – and it’s the cheapest place to buy a cup of coffee.”
