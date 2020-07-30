The Derby Board of Education recently selected Robin Folkerts as its new board member. Folkert’s appointment fills the vacancy left by former board member Matt Hoag, who resigned in June.
Folkerts, who recently retired after more than two decades working in the district, was one of seven candidates who applied for the open board position.
“I believe there are several priorities for the board over the next three to five years,” Folkerts said during her speech to the board. “First would be to successfully bring the bond issue to completion … The board will need to ensure that continued updates and transitions are carried out smoothly and seamlessly.”
Secondly, Folkerts talked about the ongoing pandemic.
“While it will not last forever, we will live with the aftermath for quite some time,” Folkerts said.
Folkerts then talked about the district’s “new alternative learning program.”
“How are we going to maximize our career and technical education offerings, online courses, community service opportunities and internships for students who require that alternative learning setting?” Folkerts asked. “I see it as a priority to see this through.”
Lastly, Folkerts talked about the district’s strategic plan.
“Finally, as we enter year four of the strategic plan, it will soon be a priority of the board to reflect on the results of that current plan and design a new one to continue that important work. This will constantly be the most important task for the board, as it will guide the district’s direction for the future of our students.”
The other school board applicants were Don Adkisson, Tara Canfield, Rick Coleman, Adam Johnson, Tami Portela, and Christian Witten.
GET TO KNOW FOLKERTS
Folkerts retired from Derby Public Schools on July 1 of this year. It was shortly before retirement that she decided she wanted to go for the open board position.
“I thought [the board of education] would just be a good opportunity to put my name in the hat and see where it went,” Folkerts said. “I’m just ready to start a new chapter in my education career.”
Originally from Great Bend, Folkerts and her husband have lived in Derby for two decades.
Folkerts has been an educator all her life. For the last eight years she’s been an instructional coordinator at Derby Public School’s Educational Support Center. Before that, she was an instructional coach at various Derby schools, and before that, she taught at the Sixth Grade Center for a decade. Before coming to Derby, she had teaching positions in Great Bend and Larned.
Folkerts said she knew from a young age that education was where she wanted to make her career.
“I was really, really lucky,” Folkerts said. “When people would ask me, ‘What do you want to be?’ I was like, ‘I want to be a teacher,’ and I just knew it. There was never a question about it.”
Folkerts got her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and teaching from Emporia State University. She received a master’s in educational leadership and instruction from Fort Hays State University.
She was in Great Bend raising her kids and teaching while pursuing her master’s at Fort Hays. It was a two-hour commute each time she had class.
“I was just driving back and forth,” Folkerts said. “There were no online classes. I only hit two deer on the way back and forth.”
In her free time, Folkerts likes to walk around Derby and enjoy the city parks. She’s not someone who can sit still for too long.
“I am a ‘go’ person,” Folkerts said.
She loves country music and what she calls “the oldies.”
“My favorite thing is listening to the Eagles and music like that,” Folkerts said.
She’s also a big reader, especially of nonfiction. TV? Not so much.
“I literally can’t figure out Netflix or YouTube, or anything like that,” Folkerts said.
Tech-savvy or not, Folkerts said that she will bring a valuable perspective to the board of education, especially with her background in teaching and education.
“This has been my life. So I do feel like I’ll bring something different with that history and that knowledge and that background.”
Folkerts will hold her position on the education board through January 2022.
