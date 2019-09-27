It didn’t take long for a trio of DHS students to find the 150th Anniversary Medallion in a citywide hunt.
They found it Sept. 2 in Garrett Park after only two clues had been released by the Derby Public Library, which was holding the event. Katie Bringhurst, Ellie Tanner and Ryan Eisenbarth used Labor Day as the time to undertake their quest.
“It’s always better doing things with friends. It makes it more fun,” Bringhurst said.
From the first clue, they knew it was a park and then with the second, they eliminated the three major parks.
Garrett is the next big park, so they headed there. It helped that Bringhurst is a lifelong Derby resident and knows all of the city’s parks well.
As soon as Bringhurst saw the Conestoga wagon replica on the west side of the entrance road, the wheels in her head started spinning. “It just popped into my head,” she said. “That would make sense.”
She figured with the 150th anniversary theme, the wagon would play a key role in the hiding spot. The second clue also had the words “El Paso,” Derby’s former name.
Within minutes, the team took to the wagon area. They looked among the paver stones and found the envelope containing the medallion.
The team won $100 from sponsor Citizens Bank of Kansas and a gift basket.
