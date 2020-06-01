Gaylord Sargeant has seen a lot of changes in his years as a vendor in the Derby Farmers Market, but this season is certainly unlike any other.
“It’s a different atmosphere,” said Sargeant, as he looks over the event, where vendors have masks on, as do many of the attendees. There’s also a hand sanitizing station, with liquid hand cleaner and paper towels, all in an effort to minimize any effect of COVID-19.
Sargeant, who owns and operates Sargeant’s Farm at 9836 S. Hydraulic, has been with the market as it moved among a variety of locations before it found its current home in the parking lot of Madison Avenue Central Park. On this particular market day in mid-May, there were about a dozen vendors and Sargeant said business was decent, but not as busy as it will be later in the season when popular items such as tomatoes, cucumbers, corn and melons are ready.
“It will really pick up in June and July,” he said.
But limited selection didn’t seem to dampen the spirit of customers, who strolled up and down the small concourse under cool, cloudy skies. Many of them seemed to be happy just to be out and about in the community, visiting among each other and getting a long-awaited break from the two-month stay-in-place order.
Sargeant said that’s what he picked up on, too.
“People want to get out and do something,” he said. “I think that’s a reason why we’re doing OK now.”
Among the attendees was Stacie Griffie of Derby, who purchased asparagus.
She had been to the market “years ago,” but plans to come back again this year.
“I’m having a good time,” she said.
New guidelines ‘received well’
That’s what Derby Market Manager Tom Lezniak wants to hear – and hear more of as he works to build the event up in his first year as director.
“It fell off a bit, but we’re rebuilding it,” he said.
The market is held on Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to noon. This year’s season is from May 2 to Sept. 26 and the market is one of three operated by Kansas Grown Farmers Markets.
The other two are at the Sedgwick County Extension Office at 21st and Ridge and in downtown Wichita at Union Station.
The Extension Office event also is on Saturdays, but from 7 a.m. to noon and it has a longer season, from April 4 to Oct. 31. The Union Station market is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and its season is the shortest, going from May 20 to Sept. 2.
There also are other markets operated by different organizations in the area.
Farmers markets were termed “essential businesses” by the state, so like supermarkets, they could operate throughout the lockdown order. Thus, their opening for the season was up to each organization.
Both vendors and customers are glad to see the Derby event going again, said Lezniak, who added that the new guidelines, including social distancing, are being “received well.”
It’s a well-behaved crowd, too.
“Everyone is so polite and respectful of everyone else,” he said.
The city doesn’t charge the group to use its parking lot and while Lezniak said the site is good overall, a little more visibility could help it as the view of the market is “kind of hidden” from the road. Previous sites at the Derby Senior Center and the former Dillons at Madison and Rock both had higher visibility from drive-by traffic.
Electronic marketing campaign
There is a sign on Madison, but Lezniak also said he’s working hard with social media on an electronic marketing campaign to get more people to the market.
Sargeant said the effort should pay off.
“Tom is getting started on it and he’s getting it figured out,” he said.
Another vendor, Tirza Lobato, who was selling produce, honey and cheese curds from a creamery in Alma, Kan., said she’s happy with the market’s start this season.
“More people are being encouraged to shop local,” said Lobato, who has been at the market in the past.
New vendors Jim Wilhoit and Cassandra Ruhlen also were pleased with business. They were selling bags of horse and goat compost for $2 or $5 each along with homegrown lettuce and eggs, which they had sold out of by 10:30 a.m. The outgoing pair greeted each person going by with a cheery “hello” and made it clear they were more than happy to talk about composting and related topics.
The site has plenty of room for more vendors and some from past years, such as Trena Bradley, plan to return later in the season.
“I’m just waiting until things settle down,” she said of the phasing back from the COVID-19 lockdown.
Bradley sells fabric creations and was the market’s manager for six years until retiring from it last year.
“It was just time,” she said of making the change and having Lezniak take over.
Working to get and keep the word out on the weekly event, the location and its season takes a lot of effort, but Derby’s market is worth it for both vendors and community customers, she said, and added that it would be great for the market to fill up its area.
“We’d really like to see it grow,” she said.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.