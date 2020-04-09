The outbreak of COVID-19 may be stressful for people and communities to handle, especially as new information continues to be released at seemingly breakneck speeds. This stress can be difficult for people to handle.
Maybe you have an older adult in your life with pre-existing medical conditions that could make them more at risk to catch coronavirus. Maybe your workplace recently shut down due to bans on public crowds and you’re worried about where your next paycheck is coming from.
We all handle stress differently, and there is not a one-size-fits-all solution to overcoming these emotionally challenging times. Fortunately, there are plenty of best practices you can follow to make illness-induced stress easier to manage.
Who is stressed?
There are certain segments of the population who may be more susceptible to stress than others.
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, here are some examples of our country’s most vulnerable populations:
- People who have preexisting mental health conditions including problems with substance use.
- Children.
- People who are helping with the response to COVID-19, like doctors and other health care providers, or first responders.
What reactions might they have?
According to SAMHSA, there are a wide range of emotions that come with dealing with stress. They include:
- Fear and worry about your own health status and that of your loved ones who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
- Changes in sleep or eating patterns.
- Difficulty sleeping or concentrating.
- Worsening of chronic health problems.
- Increased use of alcohol, tobacco or other drugs.
How to handle stress
People with preexisting mental health conditions should continue with their treatment plans during an emergency and monitor for any new symptoms.
SAMHSA recommends connecting with family, friends and others in your community to overcome stress.
Other actions to take include avoiding excessive exposure to media coverage of COVID-19 and taking good care of both your body and mind. This can include regular exercise and meditation, as well as eating healthy, getting plenty of sleep and avoiding alcohol and drugs.
If you think you may be dealing with some form of depression, reach out to your doctor immediately for a consultation and potential treatment.
Helping children cope
It is important to remember that children look to adults for how to react during stressful times. With the COVID-19 virus gaining international media attention, information about the pandemic is everywhere.
If parents seem overwhelmed with the situation, children will naturally react in the same way. As parents, teachers and other adults in the lives of children, it’s up to us to reassure and educate them in the most honest, compassionate way possible.
Tips on interacting with children
Here are some tips on talking about COVID-19 with your children or students, according to the National Association of School Psychologists.
- Remain calm and reassuring.
- Make yourself available.
- Avoid excessive blaming.
- Be aware of news exposure.
- Try to keep a normal routine.
- Be honest and accurate.
Handling anxiety
What you say and do about COVID-19 can either increase or decrease your children’s anxiety levels related to the virus and the news they are hearing. Remind them that you and the adults at their school or daycare are there to keep them safe and healthy.
Let your children talk about their feelings in a safe way. This helps them get things into the open and allows you to educate them on what’s going on.
Model basic hygiene
The NASP recommends you teaching children the following hygiene measures:
- Wash hands multiple times a day for at least 20 seconds (the time it takes to sing Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star slowly).
- Cover mouths with tissue when sneezing or coughing and throw away the tissue immediately, or sneeze or cough into the bend of the elbow.
- Do not share food or drinks.
- Practice giving fist or elbow bumps instead of handshakes.
Carry on With Life
Encourage your child to eat a balanced diet, get enough sleep and exercise regularly. Not only will this give them comfort during disruptions, but it will help their immune system stay strong.
Going along with this guidance, you should also take the time to talk with your children. Don’t go out of your way to avoid conversations related to COVID-19. If they have questions, be ready to give them educated answers and advice on dealing with any inquiries they may have.
Activities for kids
Some great resources are available for learning at home from Kid Scoop. The website offers a variety of free downloadable content made up of educational activity pages that teach and entertain children. The organizations learning resources are used by both families and schools to promote standards-based learning.
The content, which includes games, activities, puzzles and more, can be easily downloaded and is organized in a topical format. Some content on the site is available for purchase. Free activity packets are also available. Each topic contains 6 to 7 different pages.
Kid Scoop also enlists the active use of the community newspaper in the classroom to accomplish its mission. The program also features an in-paper section for and by children.
For more information go to www.kidscoop.com.
FREE CONTENT – https://www.kidscoop.com/free-fun-kid-scoop-activity-packets/
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.