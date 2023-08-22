Colby Morgan plans to be a veterinarian for his career, but if that idea doesn't pan out, he has another in place: banking and finance. In that regard, Morgan is laying the groundwork for the profession by working as an intern at the Citizens Bank of Kansas branch in Derby High School, where he will be a senior this fall.
"It's been a really good learning experience," he said of the hands-on job.
Like other interns there, the 17-year-old Morgan has been making change, opening checking accounts, and helping his fellow students with their online banking.
He especially enjoys the human side of the business.
"I talk to a lot of different people during the day, and it's created a lot of good friendships," he said.
Morgan started working at the bank during his junior year, and later this summer will be taking a one-week training at an off-campus CBK location.
At the school, Morgan works one day a week before school starts, or a 7:15 to 8 a.m. shift, and then during the busy lunch period.
There are benefits for students who use the bank, such as a $5 bonus for opening an account with at least $25.
Young people such as Morgan are picking up valuable and practical knowledge said DHS business teacher Jessica Fuller, who also has the title of branch education manager.
Interns working at the campus bank are unpaid, but they get
academic credit under what is known as financial workplace
experience. They also can pick up a cash bonus by signing up at least 10 checking accounts.
However, those interns who work at the off-campus branches get paid and several have come back from their college years to work at CBK during their breaks.
Bank expanding program to another school
"It's a really cool thing," Fuller said. "They treat them well and they keep coming back."
It's a competitive process to get an internship slot and the students are interviewed and have background checks. They need to take compliance training as part of the process.
Fuller, now in her 20th year as a DHS educator, also did quite a bit of training herself to learn the inner workings of the banking business.
The interns also go out to make presentations at the district's elementary and middle schools on financial literacy along with
talking to fellow students in the school's Reality 101 classes, where they discuss topics such as opening and maintaining checking and savings accounts and identity theft protection.
"When they graduate, they always say how good it's been for them," Fuller said.
That's been the case in one of Fuller's high-profile interns, Addy Brown, who spent two years in the program. Brown is a 2023 DHS graduate and also well-known as a nationally ranked basketball player.
The student-operated DHS bank branch was set up by Verus Bank 13 years ago and has continued under the CBK banner since the two financial institutions merged in 2019.
Jane Deterding, CBK chairman and owner, said the bank is pleased to be part of the students' learning experience.
"These real-life skills will serve CBK/DHS alumni far beyond their years at Derby High School," she said.
The success at Derby also will travel to another location — Circle High School in Towanda — where the bank will open a student-run branch next month.
While the still-young Morgan can't be sure of how his professional pathway will pan out, for now, he's soaking up his financial education and will be taking classes in Accounting 2 and Banking and Finance this upcoming year. He's going to be busy as he's a member of the school's varsity baseball team and will be continuing his internship.
"There are no negatives to it. It's just been really nice," he said.
