The images haven’t ever lost their impact for Stephanie Bergmann.
Whether it was the smoldering rubble of the Twin Towers in the days after 9/11 or seeing the impact of the Oklahoma City bombing, they’re each a part of a detailed canvas that was her television career.
The longtime anchor also saw relationships and vast storytelling envelop her time at KSN News 3 in Wichita.
The Derby resident put a close to her 30-year career earlier this year, but it also opened the door to a time of gratitude and reflection.
Beginning her career in the Air Capital
After 15 months at KSNT in Topeka, Bergmann made the switch to KSN in September 1990. Eager for opportunity, the young journalist became a field reporter for three years before taking over anchor duties for its morning show.
The events of those moments and the years since had an indelible mark on her career.
There have been natural disasters, such as severe weather, but also a trip down I-135 to cover the aftermath of the Oklahoma City bombing. She witnessed both ends of the spectrum through sorrow and resolve.
“I’ve witnessed some historic events … at the time you’re working and thinking about what you need to be doing to get the story,” she said. “Now that time has passed, I look back on some of that and know I was privileged to be there to witness some of that even though it was heartbreaking.”
She made the trip to New York City after 9/11 with local firefighters, documenting one of the most devastating attacks on American soil.
Still, in those moments, Bergmann said she felt driven to deliver the news as completely and as timely as possible, understanding that questions hadn’t been answered or that the threat of more attacks hadn’t been ruled out.
“With 9/11, there was that feeling of not knowing what was coming next,” Bergmann said. “For a young reporter, it was just so fresh and we hadn’t had anything of that magnitude happen before … to not really know what was still to come was really unnerving.”
Television can be bittersweet, as it’s necessity to cover these events. However, Bergmann mentioned the exciting side, noting the progression in Wichita and its river corridor.
“They’ve been talking about developing [around] the river for so long,” she said. “… To see Lawrence Dumont leveled, the new stadium and the steps taken to bring in new business around that area, I hope it has the momentum it needs to finally do something with our river.”
Then and now in TV
Bergmann made the rounds inside the KSN studios, anchoring each newscast it offers before resigning in January.
She noted the technological changes, recalling the days of black carbon on her fingers as she put scripts together for co-workers, directors and producers via typewriters.
For the first time since the late 1980s, Bergmann enters a new career field as the marketing director for independent living for Wichita Presbyterian Manor. She said she feels rejuvenated as she embarks on her first career change since 1988.
“I have been doing the same thing for so long that I was getting a little burned out,” she said. “I wanted to do something different, and I thought if I ever was going to do it, I need to do it now while I still feel energetic and young, relatively speaking.”
With the change comes a multitude of thanks from the longtime anchor and reporter. Bergmann stated the calls and emails received while working at KSN won’t soon be forgotten.
“I’ve had some of the same viewers that have been with me on this journey,” she said. “When I got married and had my daughter, they … sent me notes of encouragement … even though you can’t see every viewer, through emails and letters you develop this relationship with them that has carried me through the decades.”
Calling Derby home
Through the chapters of her career, a near constant has been calling 67037 home.
Having grown up on a farm in Mulvane, the longtime anchor and reporter felt peace in calling Derby home.
“For all but six months [of returning to the area in 1990], I’ve lived in Derby,” she said. “I’ve always loved it because it has that small town feel where everyone is very friendly and close knit. It’s also close enough to Wichita where if you work there or want to do something there, it’s very convenient.”
Bergmann has been active in the community, sending her kids to St. Mary Catholic School and also attending the church with her husband and two children.
She also commended Derby’s ability to retain and also regain its youth, helping the community thrive.
“I’m a small-town girl and it’s perfect for me,” she said. “We’ve made so many friends here through church and the kids going to school at St. Mary’s before they went to Kapaun. This really feels like home, and I knew wherever [my next job was], I wasn’t going to leave Derby.”
