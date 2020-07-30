Derby’s Nicole Atkinson has had culinary aspirations from a young age. While she remembers being nervous to tell her best friend in first grade about those dreams, the professed Food Network fan quickly got over that and has jumped into her professional cooking career feet first.
A 2016 Derby High School graduate, Atkinson initially went to Emporia State University before transferring to Butler County Community College to pursue her culinary arts degree (which she received in May).
While at Butler County, Atkinson worked as a nighttime kitchen manager at Prost before taking a job as assistant pastry chef at George’s French Bistro in October. She also worked at Derby Donut previously. Beyond that, though, Atkinson also hopes to get into education – which led her to join the Hubbard Arts Center as a part-time instructor with The Kitchen this summer, the perfect opportunity.
“I was looking at jobs with the DRC for more experience with kids,” Atkinson said. “This is my first experience teaching. I’ve worked in kitchens and stuff and I’m in the kitchen now, but this is my first time teaching. I’m going to WSU in the fall for secondary education so I can teach either middle school or high school culinary arts when I graduate.”
Professionally, Atkinson said she wanted to seek out a job where she was constantly learning and growing – which is why she wants to teach culinary arts.
“Not even just teaching, but in cooking you’re always learning there’s so many new different trends in food and different ways and you can always improve your technique,” Atkinson said.
Still new to her career as a chef, Atkinson knows she has room to grow in that realm – admitting her knife skills are something in particular she wants to hone.
Teaching courses on ice cream, breakfast dishes, sushi and more (mainly with teenagers), Atkinson hopes to pass on those ideas of growth and learning through cooking.
“Anyone can follow a recipe, but I wanted to be able to teach them different techniques that they can go out, learn and use those techniques for other recipes,” Atkinson said.
Creativity is another part of what hooked Atkinson into a culinary career – as she loves experimenting, trying new things and sharing them with others in particular. Atkinson started out helping her mom in the kitchen and now she is trying to get her 15-year-old sister involved as well.
With her sister and the kids she teaches in the majority of her Kitchen classes, Atkinson is aware there are some hurdles to overcome. Atkinson noted she is hypercritical of her own skills as a chef (considering herself a beginner). For the kids she teaches, those hang-ups may range from fear of knives to oil splattering to trying new foods.
Trying new foods is something Atkinson particularly enjoys, though. Working in the kitchen, she has found that quite often one simple ingredient can elevate a dish and that experimenting is half the fun. That’s what led Atkinson (a self-professed baker) to start making macarons – something she admitted she hopes to do in a future class.
Her work with macarons led Atkinson to start her own business, Partridge Lane Bakery, last year – selling her creations at the Derby Farmers Market.
For now, Atkinson’s schedule will only allow her to take on custom bakery orders, as she has to balance her duties as assistant pastry chef at George’s French Bistro (which also makes the desserts for Chester’s Chophouse in Wichita). She is grateful that her schedule at the restaurant – working 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. – allows her to be a part-time instructor at The Kitchen for the summer afternoon sessions with older kids.
Already, Atkinson has shared one of her favorite dishes (shrimp and grits) with her students. Looking to bring in more courses on some of her favorite foods, that passion is something Atkinson also hopes to pass on to her students.
“I think everyone should learn how to cook. I am a sole believer that food doesn’t just feed your stomach and your body, it definitely feeds your soul,” Atkinson said. “Whether it’s a quesadilla or a gourmet, five-course meal, at the end of the day it is that sustenance, but the process of cooking I think is really rejuvenating and I think [everyone] should just learn how to cook. I think that’s very valuable that it’s not just a one-time experience. You’re learning new skills; you have that knowledge and you can use it for the rest of your life.”
