The first residents to build in The Courtyards at The Oaks nearly four years ago said Perfection Builders made the entire building process the easiest home-building experience they have had.
Today those first residents, Anne and Bob Nelson, live in a full community that started with 87 lots, of which almost all have been sold. That kind of popularity has spurred Perfection Builders to add an exciting new south phase development at The Oaks.
This new phase is adjacent to the current south boundary and includes some of the best golf course and lake views in Derby. Residents who live in either phase will have access to a clubhouse, pool, and pickleball courts in addition to new amenities including an outdoor pavilion and another heated pool. Patio homes built with zero step entries, a private courtyard, and large rooms with plenty of natural daylight will continue to be signatures of the development. These two- and three-car garage homes come with exterior maintenance like lawn care and more, and will make living at The Courtyards at the Oaks easy for anyone.
Tonya Wituk, Derby’s Community Specialist for The Courtyards at the Oaks, says when you add the EPCON design with some of the available features in these lots, this new phase of the development will be like nothing Derby has ever seen before.
UNIQUE FEATURES
Unique features like golf course views and backyards that extend out to wooded areas make this new south phase of The Courtyards at the Oaks a premium spot for new homeowners. Nine floor plans are available including a new plan called The Casina, which is the biggest model yet in the EPCON home line in Derby.
COMFORTABLE LIVING
The Courtyards at the Oaks provides low maintenance, easy access and comfortable living for anyone who desires the good life. People ready to rightsize as well as executives who live a fast-paced and busy life will find the kind of lifestyle living they want. Travelers who want to see the world or live in multiple homes and areas can find a perfect home design, too. No matter what it is, there is something for those who want quality and convenience all wrapped up in one.
FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS
Living at The Courtyards at the Oaks has given the Nelsons something they never thought they would get.
“The most attractive thing about living here is the neighborhood. We have really bonded in a way that feels like extended family,” Anne said.
Anne’s husband Bob spent a career in a business that didn’t provide a lot of social interaction.
“I didn’t have a lot of people that I knew or socialized a lot with. It was a lonely job,” Bob said.
He says living in this community has enabled him to get to know a lot of people. And a lot of people now know Bob too.
Monthly gatherings and other activities offer those who are interested the opportunity to create new friends with others in the community. Many quickly learn they have much in common.
Ellen Huckins, who came from Mulvane, has lived in the community about a year.
“The people here are friendly. In fact they very quickly feel like old longtime friends. I feel safe here,” she said.
COME TAKE A LOOK
Lots in the new south phase are selling now and many of the prime lots are available for those who act soon. Tonya says there are some great financing opportunities right now, too. “In one program buyers may be able to put 50 percent of the home price down and never have another payment again,” she said.
Models are available and open every day from 1-5 p.m. If you are interested in an appointment to tour the models contact Tonya at 316-644-1874 or email her at tonya@perfectionbuilders.com. Take the time to learn more about quality living built with a lifestyle to fit yours at The Courtyards at The Oaks in Derby.
