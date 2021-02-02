American Legion Post 408 has been active in the area for decades, but not everyone knows about its different groups.
Post 408 has a variety of organizations: the American Legion, which has 265 members; the Sons of the American Legion, with 90 members; and the American Legion Auxiliary, with 85 to 90 members. There also is a group known as the American Legion Riders, which is for people from one of the other three groups who also ride motorcycles. The 33 members take part in a variety of events and rides.
The main difference between the Legion and the VFW is that the latter requires its members to have been present in an active combat zone, whereas the Legion’s requirement is to have been enlisted for active duty for at least one day, opening it up to more veterans. However, all Legion members must have either a honorable or general discharge and cannot have a dishonorable discharge.
Most of Post 408’s members are in the Derby, Haysville and south Wichita areas, but it also has members in Oklahoma and Colorado as some members moved away but wanted to maintain their membership.
Post official Mike Saindon said many people don’t know that the Sons division is open to anyone whose father or grandfather was in the military.
“We welcome every member we can get,” he said.
The Legion has changed during the years – just as the military has.
The auxiliary, for example, was formerly set up for the wives and daughters of military members. But now that 28 percent of the military is female, it’s open to male spouses, too.
Another change is that the group has become more family oriented.
An additional change is its home – as for more than a dozen years, the Post has shared meeting and socializing space with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7253 at 101 S. Baltimore.
This year, the post is getting a new, permanent home of its own.
USING MEMBERS’ EXPERTISE
For the Legion and its active officers and members, that’s a thrilling development.
“Everything just came together,” said Post Commander Bryan Page. “It has been a very exciting process.”
Legion officials decided in May 2019 that it needed to “spread its wings,” and have its own home, he said, so it bought the former USD 260 administration building at 120 E. Washington.
Officials held a preview event of the building on Jan. 2, as they wanted the public to see the building – which they took possession of in December – before the remodeling.
The building had about two dozen offices, and their walls are being taken out in order to form the new space, which includes a kitchen, banquet room and several new bathrooms.
“There’s a lot of work on the inside for us to do,” he said.
Page said the group hopes to have the work done by late summer or early fall for full use.
“We would love for it to be ready earlier,” he said.
However, it will be open beforehand with limited functions, such as its popular Burger Burn events in order to bring in fundraising dollars to help with the cost. Some of the remodeling on the 8,808-square-foot building will be done by contractors, but a lot of the finish work will be undertaken by the group’s members.
“There’s a lot of expertise we have among our members and we’ll be using that,” Page said.
Contractors will tackle electrical, plumbing and specialized jobs.
The project’s cost is $300,000, with $100,000 for the cost of the building and the rest for materials and paid labor. There also is an additional expense for a sprinkler system.
However, the Legion has a solid start on finances as it had $220,000 in hand and paid cash for the building.
OPPORTUNITY HERE IN DERBY
The funds are from a mix of private donors and its many fundraisers.
But it’s also been challenging as the COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on the group’s events, including some fundraisers.
For more than 30 years, the post never had a permanent home. While the arrangement with the VFW was friendly, it was time for the Legion to grow on its own, Page said.
“It was just an agreement that it was time to move on,” he said.
Officials looked at buildings in Derby and the nearby areas, but the chance to buy the former school building was a clear winner, he said.
“The opportunity and the pricing drove us here,” Page said.
The school district was quite willing to work with the Legion on the purchase and the deal was done.
“It’s a good, solid building,” he said of the 60-year-old structure, which was a church at one time.
There’s enough parking next to the building and on the nearby streets to handle gatherings, Page said, which will include some outside events, such as wedding receptions.
Plans call for a banquet hall that can hold up to 130 people at tables and a meeting room, which can hold about 80 people at tables or 120 people seated in a theater-style arrangement.
Page gave high marks to the city and community for their assistance.
“We had a lot of positive support in this process,” he said. “Without it, it would not be a reality.”
The Legion has no plans to move again for a long time.
“It’s our dream and hope that the American Legion will be here for years.”
