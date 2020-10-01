ResCare will be bringing its first facility to the Derby community this fall – set to open in a few weeks in the former Puzzle Plex location (301 E. Madison Ave.) – thanks in part to resident and City Council Member Tom Keil.
Keil has served as Executive Director of the Kansas Central Region with ResCare for two and a half years now, overseeing offices in Manhattan, Newton, Salina, Wichita and Winfield that serve more than 300 clients.
With the office in Derby, day support services (i.e., quality and training programs, behavioral support, etc.) will be offered initially, as well as targeted case management for individuals with developmental, cognitive and intellectual disabilities. The plan is to operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through the week, though Keil noted the market may also dictate those hours somewhat – depending on the needs of the population
Knowing the Derby area well, Keil is excited to bring services to the city given the lack of providers at the moment.
“Derby kind of continues to grow. We’re a population of about 25,000 people with no services currently being offered,” Keil said. “It was just an opportunity for us to meet an unmet need for Derby and then also the southern part of Sedgwick County.”
Currently, individuals or families in need of day services offered by ResCare have to go to Wichita (which Keil noted may work for some, but not for others). Opening an office in Derby will also help serve nearby communities like Rose Hill, Mulvane, etc.
ResCare’s mission is to help individuals live their best lives. To do that, Keil noted ResCare focuses on individual support plans to help clients live their highest level of independence in the community through local resources – all the while focused on safety and quality of life.
“As Derby continues to grow, we want to provide the services that will help individuals live independently in their own communities and be able to access the resources of the communities in which they live. At the end of the day, we want to make sure that the people we serve have the same opportunities as everyone else,” Keil said. “I think everyone needs the opportunity to live their best life. Some people need support to make that happen and it’s just a great opportunity for me to have an impact helping and supporting people to do that.”
Having targeted case management at the Derby location, there will also be local employees – with five new jobs to start – to help coordinate all services (i.e., residential, home care, workforce, etc.) for ResCare clients. Keil noted the company will also work to foster strong community partnerships with other local providers to best help those ResCare workers to serve – something he noted has been a common theme through his professional career.
Partnership is a crucial part of ResCare’s services, and knowing the Derby community Keil is excited about the opportunities that presents – with local guardians equally excited for services to be offered locally.
“Derby, as a community, is very open and welcoming to new businesses. I really look at forming a few strong partnerships with the different community resources, with the library, Derby Rec Center and Derby public schools,” Keil said. “A lot of folks, they transition out of public education into adult services and I could just see ResCare being a strong partner with the school and other existing services.”
As former Director of Human Resources with the Mulvane school district, Keil has plenty of experience in that realm. He admitted that has been a benefit to his approach with ResCare and that philosophy of collaboration was one instilled from a young age that he looks to keep paying forward.
“I have a long history of working in social services with juvenile offenders and children in need of care, so I think that has helped. A lot of those skills transfer over to working with adults with disabilities,” Keil said. “Personally, growing up, I had many people who supported me and helped me along the way be successful. This is an opportunity for me to kind of give back and help others who need assistance.”
For more information on services to be offered, visit rescare.com.
