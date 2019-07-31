Derby Public Schools students must provide documentation of required immunizations and a health assessment form by Nov. 8 for the 2019-20 school year.
Students who don’t will be excluded from school beginning Nov. 12.
State law requires that all students have specific vaccinations, said Nicki Seeley, assistant director of special services for the district (see list below).
The district will have a mobile health clinic available to provide immunizations. Anyone who needs more information may call Seeley at 554-8004.
Students can be exempt from immunizations based on medical or religious reasons, but if an outbreak occurs, unvaccinated students will be required to follow exclusions provided by the state, Seeley said.
“According to KDHE, immunizations are the best disease prevention,” she said.
Immunizations required by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment are:
Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis (DTaP/Tdap): Five doses required. Doses should be given at 2 months, 4 months, 6 months, 15 to 18 months and 4 to 6 years (prior to kindergarten entry). The fourth dose may be given as early as 12 months of age, if at least six months have elapsed since the third dose. The fifth dose is not necessary if the fourth dose was administered at age 4 years or older. A single dose of Tdap is required at entry to seventh grade.
Hepatitis A: Two doses are required. Doses should be given at 12 months with a minimum interval of six months between the first and second dose.
Hepatitis B: Three doses required. Doses should be given at birth, 1 to 2 months and 6 to 18 months. Minimum age for the final dose is 6 months.
Measles, Mumps, and Rubella: Two doses required. Doses should be given at 12 to 15 months and 4 to 6 years (prior to kindergarten entry). Minimum age is 12 months and interval between doses may be as short as 28 days.
Meningococcal (Serogroup A,C,W,Y): Two doses required. Doses should be given at entry to 7th grade (11 to 12 years) and 11th grade (16 to 18 years). For children 16 to 18 years, only one dose is required.
Poliomyelitis (IPV/OPV): Four doses required. Doses should be given at 2 months, 4 months, 6-18 months, and 4-6 years (prior to kindergarten entry). Three doses are acceptable if 3rd dose was given after 4 years of age and at least 6 months have elapsed since dose 2.
Varicella (chickenpox): Two doses are required. Doses should be given at 12 to 15 months and 4 to 6 years (prior to kindergarten entry). The second dose may be administered as early as three months after the first dose although a dose administered after a four-week interval is considered valid. No doses are required when student has history of varicella disease documented by a licensed physician.
KDHE also recommends the following vaccines, though not required:
Human Papillomavirus (HPV): Two doses recommended at 11 years of age or three doses if the series is started after 15 years of age.
Influenza: Annual vaccination recommended for all ages above 6 months of age. The number of doses is dependent on age and the number of doses given in previous years.
