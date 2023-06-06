Summer is the time for exploration. For most Kansans, that tends to take a venture outside the Sunflower state. Yet, hidden just west of the Derby border lies a portion of the Arkansas River. This river stretches from Colorado to Arkansas and is a major tributary to the Mississippi River. The Derby Recreation Commission has united with the Arkansas River Coalition to host a pair of float trips that give participants a chance to explore a river right in the heart of the state.
The DRC and Arkansas River Coalition have partnered together to host float trips since the summer of 2020. The event has started to become a summer staple for the DRC, and it has brought the maximum amount of participants each year.
“I was surprised at first with the amount of participants at the start of this event, but we have been full every time we have done this, and it has been a wide variety of people,” Program Coordinator Ashlynn Godown-Schenker said. “We have had kayakers between 12 and 80 years old. We also get a good mixture of families, couples and individuals. It is just a wide range of participants.”
Godown-Schenker said the popularity of kayaking has grown significantly since the first time the DRC did the float trip and it could be partially attributed to the fact that it was one of the few social distancing summer activities people could do in 2020.
Sunscreen, a hat and a waterproof bag are some of the key items that Godown-Schenker recommended as a list of items to bring on a float trip. She said to avoid bringing items that you don’t want to get wet or put those items in a waterproof bag because a kayak always carries the potential to flip.
The event provides an opportunity to highlight the unique views on the river while also taking advantage of Warren Riverview Park, a designated access point on the Arkansas River. The DRC had been searching for more opportunities to utilize the river just outside of town, and the partnership with the Arkansas River Coalition was the perfect opportunity.
“We really wanted to find a way to utilize the Arkansas River, and this was a great event to do that,” Godown-Schenker said. “Some cities have natural hiking trails, so we really want to use the river and Warren Riverview Park.”
The first installment will be held on June 17, with a second trip scheduled on August 12. The event starts at 8:30 a.m., when participants will meet at Warren Riverview Park and take a bus to the drop-off location. The 6-mile adventure ends back at the park, where participants can eat lunch. The trip costs $35, which includes a rental of a 1-person kayak, paddle and life jacket. The cost also includes lunch, which will be provided at Warren Riverview Park after the float. Participant numbers are limited and are available to ages 12 and older. The deadline to register is June 14 and August 9.
The Arkansas River is a fairly tame trek, making it an easy introductory trip for beginners or a relaxing float for more experienced kayakers. It can easily be accessed throughout the summer. making it a fun activity for all ages.
“We tell people the hardest part is getting in and out of the kayak,” Godown-Schenker said. “It is relatively tame, so it makes it a fun, relaxing experience for everyone.”
Checklist for short kayaking excursions
~ Sunscreen
~ Hat
~ Water-proof containers
~ Water shoes
~ Sunglasses (with straps)
~ Bug spray
~ First-aid kit
~ Water bottle
~ Snacks or lunch
~ Cellphone (in a waterproof container)
~ Toilet Paper
Five kayaking safety tips from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks
1.Always wear a properly fitting life jacket and know how to swim in a river current.
2.Never paddle alone.
3.Dress properly for the weather.
4.Map a route.
5.Know the weather conditions before beginning.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.