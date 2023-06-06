For Bonnie Thieme, city horticulturist, growing season in Derby can get pretty busy.
Between parks, city buildings and some other miscellaneous fixtures (i.e., bronze statues), Thieme takes care of more than 100 plant beds total. That’s why her master gardening plan is critical.
Through that plan, Thieme has established a program to maintain the landscape areas she oversees. Prep work starts the year prior, with a lot of planning happening over the winter months. Then, she will start clean up to make way for new plants – typically in March.
“You don’t want to start cutting things down too soon because if it freezes it will be harder on certain plants,” Thieme said.
Part of the idea behind that gardening plan, Thieme noted, is to “add something beautiful to look at everywhere you go.”
That significance is not lost on those who regularly see the fruits of her labor.
“I’ve heard even employees walking into City Hall that it will make their day better just to see flowers walking up to their door, better than just patches of dirt everywhere,” Thieme said.
Thieme’s plan even plays into the city’s Parks Master Plan in a way, helping build up some overlooked parks to help make things look good all year long.
For her specific plan, Thieme admitted the wheels are always turning in terms of new ideas – as experimentation is heavily encouraged by her bosses.
“With upwards of 100 to even more areas, each of them have their own little environment, their own little climate to kind of pinpoint what works in that situation. A lot of it’s trial and error,” Thieme said.
Some features (i.e., perennials and trees) are intended to last longer, but with annuals Thieme noted she will switch out and try new plants each year as part of the master plan.
Helping implement that plan, Thieme gets assistance from the parks groundskeepers – educating them to the needs of certain plants so they can help tend to them between their other duties.
”One person can’t do it all. They are an immense amount of help,” Thieme said. “I work with them and I kind of teach them about the plants and how to go about maintaining them.”
As far as inspiration, Thieme noted she gets her ideas from “anywhere and everywhere,” learning from mistakes and trying different things out.
With her beds, Thieme noted there are certainly a number of ideas home gardeners can replicate, given that they are working in the same environment.
For example, Thieme pointed out that one of the beds at city hall is a drought-tolerant garden, with plants clearly labeled so citizens can buy some of their own for similar locations at their homes.
Thieme also said she is working to feature more Kansas native plants as part of the master plan as one specific trend she hopes will catch on in Derby.
“Native plantings are super important, so that’s something I’d like to build into the landscapes around here is having natives everywhere that kind of maintain themselves,” Thieme said.
While the city’s website (derbyks.com) has a list of recommended plants for the area, Thieme said she also utilizes resources like Kansas State University, the Sedgwick County Extension Office and Hesston’s Dyck Arboretum in seeking out new ideas for her master plan.
Starting in the spring, Thieme will keep on planting until the extreme heat of the summer hits – usually by mid to late June, and she is happy to give advice to anyone seeking it out.
“I love talking about plants,” Thieme said. “If anybody comes up and asks, I’m going to keep going.”
Generally speaking, Thieme encourages residents to get outside, have fun and be creative when it comes to their home gardens – as conditions are constantly changing.
Fitting with Derby’s mission in implementing her plan, Thieme is working to create amenities that have evergreen benefits.
“The city just wants to make a beautiful place for their citizens. They want green spaces [and] open areas that are safe, happy and healthy for the people who live here,” Thieme said. “That’s my goal is to just make everything look so pretty and so sustainable.”
Additional resources for garden ideas:
https://hnr.k-state.edu/extension/horticulture-resource-center/recommended-plants/
https://hnr.k-state.edu/extension/consumer-horticulture/garden-hour/
https://www.sedgwick.k-state.edu/gardening-lawn-care/trees-shrubs-flowers/
