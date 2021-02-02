After spending almost four years with her husband and children as a missionary in Japan, Derby teacher Laura Swallow reignited her creative writing passion and in November published her first novel.
“I was teaching creative writing and I wrote a lot of little practice stories as examples, and the kids were like, ‘Oh, we love these so much, you should write a book like this,’” Swallow recalled.
It didn’t take long for the young wife and mother to realize she had a wealth of experiences in a foreign country to draw upon that could make for an interesting book.
The Swallows were missionaries at the Japan Mission in Heguri where Laura taught English, math, social studies and Bible to middle and high school students, and her husband Brandon did outreach for the mission until COVID-19 forced them to “leave abruptly in March.”
Some of Swallow’s students were foreigners whose parents were missionaries or had jobs in Japan, so she decided to write the story from the perspective of an American teenager.
“When we moved [to Japan] I was thrilled,” Swallow said, “but I had kids [in classes] who weren’t so thrilled. One girl in particular, from America, felt betrayed by her parents when they moved her and her brother very suddenly to Japan because they wanted to become missionaries – they took them out of their regular school and away from their friends.”
Swallow’s novel “6,393 Miles” [the approximate distance from Wichita to Osaka] tells the story of American teenager Chloe Haven, who is similarly uprooted by her father’s decision to take a job in Japan.
Swallow thought of how she would have felt as a teenager in that position when she wrote the book.
“She [Chloe] is ready to go into her first year of high school and has all these hopes and dreams, because high school is so romanticized in American society … that it’s going to be the best years of your life and thinking about having a boy you like and suddenly you’re almost 7,000 miles away from him and there’s nothing you can do about it,” she said.
Swallow and her husband started dating in high school, so she drew a lot on their high school relationship for the “cute little love story” that’s in the book. The author also incorporates her own experiences of learning how to get around, the culture shock, and the locations they visited during their time in Japan.
“Heguri is a very small, rural farm town with rice fields everywhere, and no English anywhere,” Swallow said.
“There are two different alphabets in Japanese – Kanji, which is the really complicated characters you generally see in Chinese, and alphabets that are phonetic and easier to understand,” Swallow recalled. She said the family went there knowing the phonetic alphabets and “thinking we were set, and when we get there Kanji is everywhere.”
In the book, Chloe leans heavily on her Japanese friends to help her with translations, to get around and to explain the cultural differences, does a lot of sight-seeing and “eventually comes around.”
Swallow had taken many creative writing classes in high school and done a lot of writing growing up, and even considered a Journalism degree in college before deciding on teaching.
“I really liked writing but haven’t had the time. I was 19 when we married, had my daughter at 21, so we’ve just been busy,” she said. “But with COVID I had so much extra time I just started writing.”
The book is available in e-book on Amazon and in paperback online from Barnes & Noble.
Since then, Swallow, a Language Learners Specialist at Oaklawn Elementary School, has written two more books – both young adult science fiction.
Although she and her husband are both science fiction fans, Swallow acknowledged that they were more difficult to write “because I had to do a lot of research.”
“The main girl [in both books] does engineering, so I spent about two months studying basic mechanics just so I had enough of a basis to write from her perspective and about the repairs she was making,” she said. “I had never had an interest in learning about anything like that before, and I learned a lot this [past] summer.”
Although her “6,393 Miles” was self-published, she is trying to get a publisher for her next two books.
“My plan for the next year is to just keep submitting. It’s easier than ever because you just email, you don’t have to print out a lot of copies and mail them to people. Most of them are email submissions, and a lot of them are the first three chapters or 10 pages.”
She is also trying to get more exposure for “6,393 Miles” by promoting on Goodreads | Meet your next favorite book, social media and “anywhere else I think of.” Barnes & Noble will put it in their stores when she sells enough copies.
“It doesn’t matter how good a book is if nobody knows it exists,” she noted.
