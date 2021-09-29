Knowing what’s right, or perhaps not, with a house or building is the job of a property inspector.
There are two types of inspectors: those working for the city of Derby, who are examining all commercial and residential construction, and private companies or individuals who are looking at the existing structure overall, usually as terms of a sale.
One thing people working in either area have in common is a busy workload.
Derby’s booming economy and building growth has meant little rest for the inspectors, including the city’s two full-time staffers.
But the city has been able to keep up and is able to undertake most inspections within 24 hours, which is the goal, said Dan Squires, assistant city manager for development who oversees inspections.
That’s because Derby has been able to be effective in offsetting more work, he said.
“For some routine inspections, like HVAC and water heater replacements, we now allow contractors to submit photos for inspections,” he said. “We created a list of what we need to see, and they can submit the pictures electronically.”
The city did have only one inspector, but the second one was added six years ago when Derby signed an agreement with Rose Hill to provide its inspections, too. That helps offset the expense of the new position.
Squires said making good use of time and skills is key to operations.
“With only two inspectors, it is important that we have the flexibility to perform requested inspections,” he said.
If photos can’t handle it, a single visit usually can for simpler jobs.
However, new housing is different.
“A new home will require numerous inspections during various stages of construction,” he said.
KNOW THE REQUIREMENTS FIRST
Remodeling work often requires inspection, but that depends on the nature of the work.
“Things like carpet and paint do not require permitting or inspections, but other items such as plumbing or electrical work do,” Squires said.
Knowing the requirements up front can save a lot of time and expense, he said.
Like most communities, Derby adopts national codes with local amendments.
“Ours are very similar to the codes adopted by Wichita and Sedgwick County,” he said. “That makes life easier for the contractors.”
While private home inspectors are not regulated by the city, they play a role in housing here as they can “identify any significant issues, including code violations, prior to closing on the home,” he said.
One of those, Lonnie Hutchinson, owner and operator of Big Dog Home Inspections, said the current state of the real estate market has kept him hopping.
“It’s the craziest year I’ve ever seen,” he said.
He’s been conducting 10 to 15 inspections a week, and while he naturally recommends one, he added that a quick look at the numbers make it a worthwhile investment as just one overlooked needed repair could cost thousands of dollars. One time he found a main line leak in time before it flooded the basement.
“I go through and find things that could cost the new owner a lot of money,” Hutchinson said.
Electric, plumbing, roofs and more are examined. About the only thing he doesn’t deal with is what’s behind a wall. Despite the demand, Hutchinson said he’s worked to keep his prices reasonable.
“I don’t want to price gouge people,” he said. “I want to be fair to them without shorting the market.”
CONTRACTORS MUST HAVE LICENSE
His basic price is $250 for a house up to 2,000 square feet. For that, the customers get an onsite inspection and a 36-page report detailing facets of the structure.
More than 2,000 square feet and the price goes up by $25 for every 500 square feet, and at 4,000 square feet or more, Hutchinson works up an individual bid.
A U.S. Army veteran, Hutchinson worked with his uncle in Texas to learn the trade after his discharge, and has been at it for five years. He lives in Derby and, while the bulk of his calls are here and in Mulvane, Haysville and Wichita, he will travel further afield as needed.
Many of the inspectors are working under franchise agreements, but Hutchinson said his sole proprietorship arrangement fits him just fine.
“It’s just me,” he said. “There’s no messing with a big corporation.”
One trend he has noticed are the number of “flipper” houses, which are bought for an under-market price by someone seeking to quickly fix it up, sell it and make a profit for the effort.
While some are qualified contractors, others are not, and he’s seen cases of sloppy work.
“Sometimes it’s like they’re putting lipstick on a pig,” he said.
That’s what the codes are designed to prevent, said Squires, as protecting the public is the core of the permitting and inspection process, Squires said.
Unlike private inspectors, contractors must be licensed by the city, which requires them to have insurance and provide proof they are qualified to perform the work.
“Residents should always ask their contractor if they are licensed by the
city,” Squires said.
They are welcome to contact the city to determine a contractor’s status, he said.
To see the city’s current codes, go to: http://derbyweb.com/196/Building-Trades-Inspections.
