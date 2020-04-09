Usage, rental and program agreements were recently approved by the Derby Recreation Commission board.
Areas available to rent in the Hubbard Arts Center are The Gallery (main hall), Innovation (meeting room with 1,160 total sq. feet), The Cove (sound studio), and Studio H (activity/dance studio, 900 sq. feet). The Kitchen will only be tied to a rental of The Gallery.
The Gallery is the largest multipurpose rental space at 5,000 square feet. If The Kitchen is purchased within the rental agreement, it will only be able to be used as a warming or catering kitchen.
There is a small kitchenette that is a part of Innovation and it can be divided into two meeting spaces. That includes an east space of 540 square feet and a west space of approximately 620 square feet.
The Cove is a brand-new recording studio designed to meet multiple media needs, including bands/orchestras, vocal overlays, podcasts and DJ mixes.
Private rehearsals will be allowed inside Studio H when time is available. Those are written in the agreement as rehearsals for choreographers, companies and individual dancers where participants don’t pay instructors in any capacity.
The DRC will allow renters, who must be 21 years or older, to book up to 12 months in advance. They must also complete this with a minimum 10-day notice.
There will also be technology available for public use with prior arrangements. That includes an 82" television with a projector as well as a wireless microphone.
Alcohol and cereal malt beverages will only be permitted on a limited basis for events held in The Gallery, The Kitchen and Lobby. An alcohol use agreement will be required with the facility rental agreement. There are three types of alcohol use agreements, including complimentary service, fundraising activity by charitable organization or political committee, or an event involving service of alcohol by a licensed caterer.
The DRC indicates that licensed caterers and bartenders are welcome, but must follow all rules written inside the alcohol use agreement.
The new approved policy states that in cancelled agreements on or before 30 days of the rental date, renters will receive a refund of any rental fees paid in excess of 25% of the rental fee along with the damage deposit. With any cancellation inside 30 days, damage deposit would be returned, but no other refunds will be made.
“We did not reinvent the wheel on these things, specifically as it relates to the alcohol policy,” DRC superintendent Chris Drum said. “… The city is the owner of this facility and since they’ve already implemented these policies, we mirrored their policies in what we did and this will have to go to City Council for approval.”
