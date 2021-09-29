Movement in the housing market continues at a torrid pace that has been maintained since near the start of the pandemic, but it’s not just the buyers and sellers taking advantage. Homeowners are increasingly benefitting from the current low interest mortgage rates as well.
“All real estate lending volume has been up. From a home loan standpoint, purchases are up as well,” said Citizens Bank of Kansas Community Bank President/SVP Ben J. Drouhard. “But yes, refinances have certainly seen an increase due to the low-rate environment and also due somewhat to the lack of inventory available for new homes.”
Rates for 30-year fixed mortgages hit a record low of 2.65% in early 2021 and while they have gone up slightly over the course of the year, they continue to hover around 3%.
Local homeowners have certainly taken notice and taken advantage, with Citizens Bank of Kansas more than doubling the amount of home loan refinances it handled in 2020 (171) compared to 2019 (68). CBOK is on pace to process a similar number of refinances in 2021, taking 102 so far.
Meanwhile, according to numbers from Chief Financial Officer Scott Nelson, Carson Bank has nearly tripled its number of mortgage refinances since 2019 – going from 13 to 47 last year, and handling 43 in 2021 already.
Given the costs of a home, even a 2% difference in interest rates can make a major impact. For example, Nelson presented a scenario of homeowners with a $250,000 30-year mortgage refinancing from a 5% interest rate to a 3% interest rate, which would save nearly
$300 per month and more than $100,000 over the life of the loan.
“The biggest thing is just being able to save on that interest expense for the life of your loan. If you’re in your home and you think you’re going to be in there for a long time, that interest rate drop is just going to save you so much money over the time of that loan,” Nelson said. “Right now, it’s pretty easy to find a 3% or maybe even lower on a 30-year mortgage.”
In some instances, homeowners have been able to refinance from 30-year mortgages to 15-year mortgages, shortening the lifespan of their loans while maintaining the same monthly premiums thanks to the lower interest rates.
While the low interest rates have been a benefit to home buyers, too, the demanding market and increasing price values cut into that savings somewhat.
High demand on the housing market has also driven some of the refinancing trend of the past year, as homeowners see the rising prices and have instead chosen to reinvest in their own properties – taking some of those cost savings and investing in home improvement projects.
“Any more, I’d say the majority of our refinances have been cash out to one level or another,” Nelson said. “With those rise in home prices, a refinance may make a lot of sense to be able to go ahead and take care of some of those things.”
“They’ll borrow more on that refinance and use those funds for that home improvement,” Drouhard said.
Each situation is different, Drouhard said, so it is crucial to discern if refinancing makes sense on a case by case basis.
Considering the significant cost savings, Nelson suggested even buyers who purchased homes as recently as 2019 should explore refinancing to see if it will benefit them.
With an uncertain timeline that could see interest rates start to raise again by the end of the year, both Nelson and Drouhard continue to urge customers to take advantage of the situation and strike while the iron is hot.
“It’s not going to be around forever. These interest rates have been low, they’ve been low for a while, but they’re not going to be low forever,” Drouhard said. “If you want to capture these low rates and secure those for the future for the next 15, 20 or 30 years, now’s a pretty good time to explore your options.”
