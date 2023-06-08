Barrel Boys BBQ is at home in Derby, and it’s why the team keeps coming back each year to the Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music Fest at High Park.
The family operation – made up of pit master Buddy King; his wife, Joanna; and sons, Rainen and Chase – has been competing at the Derby festival since 2014, which was Barrel Boys BBQ’s first ever competition.
“We had a pop-up tent and a pull-behind trailer smoker, and we were very intimidated,” Buddy King said of that initial experience.
But ever since, King and his family have kept coming back. Derby has been good to Barrel Boys BBQ, too, as the team was named grand champion of the festival in 2016 and 2017.
Last year, a death in the family prevented participation in the barbecue competition, but King was still able to take part in the Steak Cookoff Association’s (SCA) contest and finished second.
This year and last have been a little different, with King working to open a Barrel Boys BBQ restaurant in Wichita in summer 2023, but he said he typically competes in seven SCA and seven Kansas City Barbeque Society contests annually.
Why does he keep coming back to Derby as one of those stops? It’s simple, really.
“It’s been the closest contest to Wichita for the last decade,” King said.
King used to live in Kansas City, right next to the site of the Great Lenexa BBQ Battle – a massive event in a park, similar to the contest held in Derby.
From there, the wheels started turning. “I went there and I saw everybody cooking,” King said.
“I’ve always liked to cook, and I was like ‘man, this looks like fun; I’d like to join a team or get to know more.’”
Circumstances changed and work (Spirit AeroSystems) brought King to Wichita. Once here, he and a friend started prepping and purchasing smokers for competition – including traveling down to San Antonio for a large offset smoker – before taking the plunge into the competitive world with that first event in Derby.
Now, King is a pro – competing on the pro side of the Derby BBQ festival the last several years. And he has become known for one thing in particular.
“Brisket’s our speciality. We’ve received more awards for our brisket probably than anything else,” King said. “Being from Kansas and a beef state, I guess we know how to cook beef.”
“It just feels good to know you can go out there and do something on your own and turn the meat into something that is top tier, best in the world,” King added.
Preparation for each competition usually starts a week in advance ordering meats, trimming the cuts, making sauces/rubs, etc.
Arriving on competition Fridays, there’s usually a little more prep mixed with some time for camaraderie in the evenings – but then things kick into high gear once the fire on the smoker is lit, usually around 4:30 a.m. Saturday mornings, “and it’s nonstop until your last turn-in at 1:30.”
Hanging out with fellow competitors is one of the best parts of the experience in King’s eyes. Ahead of this year’s competition in Derby, he also got to help with a KCBS judging seminar organized by the city. He said it was a neat experience to hear that feedback and discussion of his barbecue in real time.
Like guests who’ve tasted King’s barbecue through his catering or food truck, King and his family keep coming back to Derby. As he puts it, the atmosphere and support provided can’t be beat.
“They do a fantastic job. Janae [Springer] and her team – they have ice ready, they have power for every team, they take care of you,” King said. “It’s one of the best contests we go to.”
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.