Scrambling to make sense of what had just happened in the 1993 Class 6A state title game, junior Ross Draney was pulled aside by fellow lineman Jason Gamble.
On the opposite side of their locker room wall, Lawrence celebrated its fifth-straight state title after completing a stunning comeback in a 27-23 win.
With no dry eyes in sight, Draney got an unofficial passing of the torch from his teammate.
“‘Promise me one thing, Bud,’” Draney said of Gamble’s words. “‘Promise me that it’ll be you guys making the noise next year.’”
Not only did Draney and his teammates capitalize the following year, they’re now set to be inducted into the Derby High School Hall of Fame.
Mentality to become a state champion
There weren’t any days off as Derby made the trek home after the state loss.
Within a matter of days, the team began winter conditioning and set its sights on a 6A title.
“We turned in pads after that game and [shortly after] Coach Young had us coming in early doing plyometric training,” Draney said. “We added new training to our workouts, extending those out in the morning. We had first-hour strength and conditioning and we were doing extra workouts during zero hour.”
Given the class’s history, they had few reasons to doubt that they were capable of making another postseason run. After losing the first game of their eighth-grade year, the class didn’t lose a game on the freshman, sophomore or JV team. They also went undefeated as seniors.
“While many of us participated in that 1993 season, we knew that our year was coming,” captain and center Doug Simpler said. “We had a really strong rapport with each other.”
That preparation can be directed toward the leadership of Young and his longtime staff.
Young, who is the only coach in state history to win three state championships in three classifications (Hanover, Wellington and Derby), was praised by his former players for helping them direct their full attention on each opponent regardless of record.
“We’d get into playing some of the Wichita teams in districts like a Wichita South and it would be 2-6 or so,” Draney said. “He’d say something like, ‘it’s the best 2-6 team I’ve ever seen.’ We had no idea what that was supposed to mean, but by Thursday of each game week, we’d have janitors or teachers telling us we’d kill these teams and we’d repeat [Coach Young’s words]. You bought into that so early for every game.”
Makeup of 1994 regular season
That fall was Bill Shaw’s first season as Derby defensive coordinator, replacing Ted Easter.
It was a seamless transition as Shaw, who had built a longtime friendship with Young, helped orchestrate arguably the best defense in Panther history.
Derby held nine of its 12 opponents to single digits. It also held Wichita West to seven points in regulation before allowing 17 points through four overtimes.
“He took to the team really fast and everyone was really excited to play for him,” co-captain Tyson Malik said of Shaw. “We prided ourselves on defense for sure … we weren’t as big as the 1993 team, but were really hard hitters and fast players.”
Paul Evans, who coached 25 years of Derby football, recalls sitting on the bus on the way home from its 27-6 season-opening win at McPherson. There was some displeasure in the final result, but he never doubted what the team could do over the course of a season.
Had it lost the game to Wichita West, its attempt at a state championship could have very well been in jeopardy due to the district setup at the time.
However, it opened the door to one of the best postseasons by any school in state history.
“That team had every quality it needed to be a state champion,” Evans, who coached wide receivers and special teams said. “They were outstanding football players and were also team-oriented. They cared about each other and loved each other and were very easy to coach … just refused to lose.”
Putting up zeroes
After blanking Wichita Northwest, 31-0, in the opening game of the state playoffs, Derby set its attention on perennial power, Dodge City.
Two years earlier, Dodge City had ended Derby’s season in the state playoffs and that was just one of a handful of reasons why Young’s crew wanted a crack at the Western Athletic Conference school.
Derby was ranked No. 1 in Class 6A by the Wichita Eagle, while Dodge City was ranked No. 1 in the Topeka Capital Journal.
Led by former Kansas State running back/fullback Brian Goolsby, who later sent his son DeAndre to play at Derby, Simpler said the Red Demons were putting up 600-plus yards a week. They had also shut out the eventual 5A state champion Liberal, 19-0.
“They were hungry and they were big,” Simpler said. “… They beat Junction City by 30-plus points the week before. Their coach was quoted in the newspapers saying, ‘we’re going to make a quick stop in Derby on the way up to Lawrence.’ That’s pretty motivating to a bunch of 17-year-olds.”
Dodge City had scored 40-plus points in its previous five games, but left Derby with a goose egg on the scoreboard.
On the right side of history in Lawrence
Its win against Dodge City only added to the confidence of Derby’s players.
Having seen its teammates build a three-touchdown lead against Lawrence the year before, they felt they had an edge heading into a rematch against the defending state champions in November 1994.
“We felt like Dodge City was one of the best teams in the state,” co-captain Tyson Malik said. “After beating them and just having seen them on tape and seeing them run over everyone they played against … we felt pretty confident after that.”
Simpler said he credits Derby for the support it provided that full season and especially as the postseason run began to take off.
The former center said the community would fill the Wal-Mart parking lot for pep rallies and would also fill stadium seats as early as 3:00 p.m. to help celebrate the team’s accomplishments.
Even with playing the state championship game in Lawrence, he said the green outnumbered the black and red.
“When we played in the state championship game against Lawrence in Lawrence … we brought more fans than they did,” Simpler said. “It blows my mind … I don’t know many people that were involved with the school or the athletic department that didn’t make the trip that day. It was incredible and overwhelming.”
Even with a 7-0 lead at halftime against the Lions, no Panther player was taking their attention off their opponents after seeing a three-touchdown lead fall away the year before.
Draney said he remembers standing in the huddle and seeing a teammate come step in for him during the game. Confused as to why he was being taken out, he ran over to offensive line coach Steve Wilson.
“I get about five steps from the sideline and he gives me the biggest bear hug,” Draney said. “He tells me, ‘we did it!’
I asked him what he meant and at that point, I finally looked up at the clock and saw we were up 21-0 and there was 1:27 left … Until that point, I hadn’t even thought we were in the final two minutes of that game, feeling like they could come back any time.”
Draney and teammates carried Young onto the field as the celebration began, giving Derby its first state championship in program history.
“I remember that euphoria of it,” Malik said. “Without a doubt, it was the craziest feeling I had ever had. I was surprised by the emotions that overcame us when you realized you were the first to win a title and we had done everything we had set out to do.”
