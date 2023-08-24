Seeing her parents careers as teachers, Derby North Middle School’s Susan Topping was certain she would not follow that path into the classroom.
When she entered college, Topping sought to be a lawyer or a broadcast journalist. Eventually, though, she circled back to the educational career path she swore she would avoid. Now, after 31 years in education, Topping officially retired at the conclusion of the 2022-2023 school year.
After shifting her career goals in college, Topping eventually settled on speech pathologist – a pursuit just different enough from the family profession of teaching.
“It gives me the lifestyle of working in education with students and the [school] calendar, but it also isn’t the same,” Topping said of that career choice. “I just couldn’t imagine myself in one classroom all day, every day.”
Starting out with a birth to 5 program in Wellington, Topping eventually joined the Derby school district as a speech/language pathologist at Swaney Elementary in 1997. Derby was a “second home” for Topping, as her mother graduated from DHS and her grandparents lived in Derby. She also student taught in Derby to start her educational career.
Topping transitioned to similar roles at Park Hill Elementary and the former sixth grade center before joining the staff at DNMS. She spent 26 of her 31 years in education with Derby Public Schools, serving in a role she felt was tailored for her.
“I love to talk, I love to read, I love language, I love words, and I really enjoy working with kids,” Topping said, “so it just kind of combined all the things that I loved.”
Now, after adding the title of dyslexia specialist while at DNMS, Topping has also served as a teacher in a special education classroom for the past two years – filling in for a teacher on a temporary leave (who will take back over in the 2023-2024 school year).
As retirement neared, Topping saw it as a “different, fun new way to finish out” her career.
Although Topping swore off teaching early on, she said the last two years in the special education classroom have been an “amazing” experience – working hand-in-hand with a team of educators to best serve their kids.
“What we want to do is help our students find out is fun,” Topping said.
“We take the things that spark their interest and then we teach them how to learn more about it. It’s not just me teaching a core curriculum that you have to learn this today. Because we’re in special education, we can kind of look at what’s the curriculum that our middle schoolers are following that’s designated by the state [and] how can we take it in a way that the kids really love what they’re learning about and really follow their lead.”
Topping’s passion for her students is clear. During an interview prior to her retirement, students were coming and going in her classroom – with Topping checking in on each while simultaneously answering questions. She was making sure one student had the necessary supplies for her next class (art), while also eagerly hearing a report from another student who hit his weightlifting goals.
Additionally, she said she has been pleased to see some of her SPED students form relationships – and create more positive interactions – through the Falcon Friends program at DNMS.
Entering retirement, Topping looks forward to spending more time doing activities with her husband, but she still plans on helping out students, too – even if indirectly.
Getting her certification as a dyslexia specialist, Topping qualified as an instructor with the Payne Education Center of Oklahoma City and intends to keep helping there and leading trainings at schools in Kansas and Oklahoma. With her daughter, Austen Hilt, working as sub coordinator at DNMS, she expects she’ll be called back in to teach from time to time, too.
Both in the special education classroom and as a speech/language pathologist through the years, Topping has worked with students with all sorts of needs, helping them find ways to communicate. Knowing non-verbal does not equate to lower intelligence, Topping was worked to instill the idea that anything her students dream is possible – something she hopes they will take forward with them.
“They can do anything, and we just help them find their joy and find their love. They feel safe in here; it’s kind of like a family,” Topping said. “I hope that they leave here knowing how much they were cared for as people and how much we believed that they could fly.”
