Since she was a little girl in Hesston, Kansas, Ashley Pohlenz has spent every Christmas day with her family including aunts, uncles and cousins, enjoying a traditional “German Russian Mennonite” meal prepared by her grandmother, whom she calls her Oma.
More than three decades later, the family still gathers to enjoy the verenika [cottage cheese-filled dumplings], German sausage in gravy, zwieback [dinner rolls with potato flakes], and country potatoes, a cornflake-topped cheesy potato dish sometimes called funeral potatoes.
For the past two years Pohlenz, who moved to Derby nine years ago, has been in charge of making the verenika and zwieback.
“My Oma hit 80 and she was done making all of [the food]”, Pohlenz said. “It was too much for her, so she decided it was time to pass it on to me.”
Pohlenz and her mother would spend “three or four hours” making the verenika and zwieback on Christmas eve at her grandmother’s house where the Christmas day dinner is held.
“Verenika uses dry cottage cheese, which is very hard to find,” Pohlenz said. “You want it to be very dry so that it doesn’t leak out of the dumpling when you’re putting it together. Then we either cool or freeze the verenika for the next day so it sets really nice.
“The zwieback is a bigger roll with a tinier roll on top – the word means ‘two rolls.’ I can’t imagine having to make those before a KitchenAid mixer. We have it down to a science now.”
There are usually 15 to 20 family members together on Christmas day.
“The majority are from this area,” Pohlenz said, adding that the farthest is from Kansas City. “We are a very close family, we kind of grew up as siblings,” she said of her cousins.
“Christmas day my grandfather normally will read the Christmas story, then we all open gifts, usually starting with the youngest person and each opening one gift so everyone can watch. It’s just a really nice way to make it go slower, and everyone enjoys it.”
This year will be different, Pohlenz said, because her grandparents sold their house of 50 years and now live in a small apartment.
“I’m not sure what we’re going to do this year since they sold their home and with COVID, but we’re still hoping to do it,” she said.
Pohlenz, a senior assistant at the Derby Public Library, doesn’t just make verenika at Christmas.
“Last summer my Oma, mother and I made over 150 verenika for a wedding dinner. It was an all-day thing we did at the church in order to have enough space in the kitchen,
“I’ve had big dinners at my home and taught friends how to make it. It’s something I like to share, and everyone seems to enjoy it.”
Recipes:
VERENIKA
2 cups flour
1 tsp. salt
1 T. margarine
Mix together then add:
1/2 cup milk
1/2 cup evaporated milk
Mix until smooth dough, dough will be sticky. Let set for 15 to 20 minutes.
Filling:
1 8oz carton of dry cottage cheese
1 large egg
dash of salt and pepper
Mix all the ingredients for the filling and let set for a few minutes. Then drain out excess liquid.
Roll out dough real thin. Cut out circles and put filling in the middle and pinch edges together. Make sure you have plenty of flour on your table so the dough won’t stick. Drop in boiling water and cook until the verenika float. Serve with sausage gravy.
ZWIEBACK
1 cup powdered milk
1-1/2 sticks of margarine
2 cups of warm water
2 tsp. salt
2 T. sugar
1 cup potato flakes (plain instant potatoes)
1 T. yeast
5 to 6-1/2 cups of flour
Add all the above ingredients at one time except the flour. Mix in the flour until you have a nice soft dough and put in a large bowl to rise. Let rise 40 minutes. Knead down the dough and let rise for another 30 minutes. Shape by pinching into a large and small balls and placing the smaller piece on top. Let rise again for 10-15 minutes. Bake at 375 for about 15 minutes until light brown.
SAUSAGE GRAVY
Brown 2 lbs of sausage, then add 3 or 4 T. flour to thicken the gravy. Add half and half milk to this and make a nice medium thick gravy. Salt and pepper as needed. Add milk if too thick.
COUNTRY POTATOES
7-8 medium potatoes
1/2 cup butter
1 can cream of chicken soup
1-1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese
1 cup sour cream
1/3 cup chopped onion
Boil potatoes with jackets: let cool. Peel and grate. Combine and heat soup and butter, add the cheese, sour cream and onion. Mix into the grated potatoes. Pour into buttered casserole dish. Top with 1 cup corn flakes mixed with 2 T. melted butter. Refrigerate overnight. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to 1 hour uncovered.
