Gaga Ball Pit (1)color.jpg
COURTESY/ELI HILL

Eli Hill, a sophomore at Derby High School, poses for a photo with Derby North Middle School Principal Jeff Smith (right) at the gaga ball pit Hill created for his Eagle Scout project. The two are holding the final piece of the project, which will be secured once Hill is officially designated an Eagle Scout.

