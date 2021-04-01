With the Vision Derby 2040 comprehensive plan officially adopted last summer, city staff and advisory boards jumped right in to work directed at shaping the growth of the community over the next 20 years – starting with amendments to current zoning and subdivision regulations.
“The obvious starting point was to make the things legal that we say we want people to do,” said City Planner Scott Knebel.
A steering committee on zoning and subdivision regulations was formed in September 2020 and has been meeting every month since to change current policies to allow for one of the primary focuses of Vision Derby 2040 – mixed-use development.
Included on the steering committee are Mitch Adams and Jessica Rhein from the planning commission, Nick Engle and Jenny Webster from the city council, Chris Mosley from the community development advisory board, Knebel, Assistant City Planner Everett Haynes, Director of Planning and Engineering Dan Squires, Director of Public Works Robert Mendoza and City Manager Kathy Sexton.
Plans are in place for the amended regulations to be brought before the planning commission this summer, and then go before the Derby City Council for final approval in November 2021.
Unsure of when the new regulations may be effective, whether immediately or the start of 2022, Knebel noted the discussion is already having an impact on future development.
“We already are having conversations with people who would submit applications using these new regulations once they’re in place,” Knebel said, “so I expect it to be a pretty much immediate impact in terms of us seeing people proposing projects that match nicely with these new regulations.”
Mixed use being at the center of Vision Derby 2040, many of the zoning changes discussed look at making that a viable development tool in the community. From the latest update to the planning commission, the committee reported it is looking at three ways to facilitate that – allowing residential uses in nonresidential zoning districts, changing the nonresidential planned unit development (PUD) district to a mixed-used PUD and creating a mixed-use zoning district.
Reportedly, the preferred approach of the committee would either be a mixed-use district or PUD, as the idea of that development tool is to bring residential and commercial uses together in the same area.
Zoning changes would come with all three of the options, but those are not the only amendments being discussed, as subdivision regulations are also being considered. The majority of those changes, including shorter distances between pedestrian connections and reduced parking lot requirements, are being proposed to create more frequent and direct routes between parks, schools, shopping centers, etc., in line with the Derby Walkable
Development Plan.
Another piece of that walkable development plan is creating avenues for alternative transportation, an idea that has come up among the city council recently. While Knebel was not certain on when that may be brought to the forefront, he did state the intention of the plan is to support all modes of transportation.
Vision Derby 2040 had 53 implantation actions identified as part of the comprehensive plan and Knebel said that amending the zoning and subdivision regulations would partially accomplish at least 19 of those actions – a great place to start.
“I think the progress has been fantastic. The work that we’re doing with the zoning and subdivision committee has gone quite well; we’ve covered a lot of ground,” Knebel said. “There’s a lot yet to be covered, but I think when that committee rolls out its final recommendations this summer and we start having some public comment on it, I think people are going to be happy with the progress that’s been made.”
