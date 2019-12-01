The 38th annual Firecracker Run was held on July 4, featuring runners in one- and four-mile races. There were a total of 387 entries between both races. The Firecracker Run is organized by the Derby Running Club.
Derby Firecracker Run results:
1-Mile
Joel Allen, 26/M, Hillsboro, KS 4:53
Edward Ortiz Jr., 33/M, Seguin, TX 4:56
Kade Gerlach, 20/M, Derby, KS 5:16
Jonathan Jones, 19/M, Derby, KS 5:23
Cody Fitch, 30/M, Wichita, KS 5:30
4-Mile
Jonathan Jeffcoat, 24/M, N/A 22:31
Kade Gerlach, 20/M, Derby, KS 23:22
Jonathan Jones, 19/M, Derby, KS 24:18
Daniel Zoller, 15/M, Wichita, KS 24:30
Keaton Mannebach, 18/M, Wichita, KS 24:50
