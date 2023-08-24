As any parent can tell you, finding a nutritious meal that kids will eat can be a challenge. Now, imagine having to do that every day for about 5,000 kids with no menu repeats for three weeks.
“The menu is the most important part of the entire operation. It determines everything,” said Martha Lawson, Derby Public Schools food service supervisor.
The menu determines whether a child will eat, whether a parent will pay for that meal, what food to order, who will prepare and transport the food and what equipment is needed.
Lawson, who has worked for the district since 1994, has mastered putting together the puzzle of feeding students on a large scale.
Lawson’s desk in her office at the district’s central kitchen is covered with colorful charts she’s prepared to track the five top-selling meals and the five least popular meals over the last year. Other reports track the number of servings for each food group needed at each age level every week and the calorie range required daily by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which administers the national school lunch program.
Balancing act
Numbers are important as Lawson worked with staff to prepare 1,081,218 meals in the last school year. To make that happen, $1.5 million in labor and nearly $3 million in food supplies was required.
A typical three-week menu will include items that come ready-made like Uncrustables peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to homemade meals like pulled pork sandwiches. To avoid student menu fatigue, the menu changes in the winter and spring to accommodate seasonal items. Popular items like pizza, mini corn dogs and popcorn chicken stay in rotation year-round but chili is only available in the colder months.
Nutrition requirements set by the FDA require grains to be 80 percent whole grain-rich, so the pizza supplied by local Domino’s has to be specially prepared to include whole grains. The chicken nuggets have whole grain-rich breading. Conversely, Lawson has learned what items don’t work with whole grains – macaroni noodles and biscuits – and saves the 20% non-whole grain-rich allowance for those.
A typical elementary school meal must include a half cup of fruit, three-quarters cup of vegetables, two ounces of grains, two ounces of protein and one cup of milk. The calories offered must be between 550 and 650 calories, with no trans fat and low sodium. A garden bar is also offered with seasonal fruits and vegetables and unopened food items are put on a special sharing table for those kids who want a little more to eat.
The majority of food comes through the district’s contracted supplier, F & A, which is familiar with the needs of the district as far as nutritional requirements and menu rotation. Recent supply chain issues have required the district to be flexible and nimble in adjusting the menu.
Manufacturers sometimes are slow to ramp up production in the fall so Uncrustables and goldfish crackers are a hot commodity.
Lawson tries adding new items to the menu when available. This last school year, orders with the district’s food supplier included 81 new items from the year before.
“We tried edamame last year and that was a ‘no,’” Lawson said.
Tracking the tastes of students gives Lawson ideas for new menu items.
“We get a lot of requests for pasta, so we try different items, but they’ve been consistently low sellers,” Lawson said. A new entrée usually takes a few menu appearances before most students will give it a try.
Preparing the food
The food service department employs nearly 100 people to help prepare, distribute and serve breakfast and lunch at a dozen different buildings in the district. Jobs range from kitchen managers to line servers to delivery drivers. Many employees double up in their duties – delivery drivers might also drive a school bus or help serve meals. Lawson finds being flexible and working with employees’ schedules to accommodate their personal lives is key in retaining and attracting employees.
“Just like everyone else, it’s a challenge for us to find staff sometimes,” Lawson said.
Currently the food services department has nine openings for servers, cooks and delivery but that can change quickly. (Current openings are listed on the district’s website, derbyschools.com.)
In her nearly 30-year career with the district, Lawson has seen trends come and go, most dictated by the changes at a national level with fluctuating FDA requirements.
“When I first started, we only had the food group requirements then they went to nutrient requirements. We could put anything we wanted on the menu. We saw a lot of fortifying of the foods,” Lawson said.
The pandemic is a prime example of how things can fluctuate quickly. When the pandemic hit just before spring break in 2020, the staff hit the ground running with sack lunches for drive-thru pick up.
“Even when the offices were closed down for the year, the cooks were here doing amazing things in a completely different environment,” Lawson said.
One change Lawson likes to see is the addition of hot breakfast meals at all elementary schools and free breakfasts and lunches for all students at three of the district’s elementary schools.
With all the puzzle pieces in place, Lawson and her staff create a picture of optimum nutrition for the students of Derby.
