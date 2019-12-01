For many, where we come from is somewhat of a mystery. Detangling the family tree can often reveal surprises and mysteries, but they rarely take place in a single city.
For Kristy Norman, public support services coordinator at the Derby Public Library, family history intertwines almost perfectly with Derby’s 150-year history.
“We didn’t quite beat the Garretts, but it was close,” she said with a laugh. “My family actually came in 1870.”
The Garretts are known as the first family to settle in what would become Derby in 1869, seven years after the Homestead Act of 1862 allowed settlers to claim land in the area.
When Norman was tasked with researching Derby’s history for a book celebrating the 150-year anniversary, she dove in, spending countless hours poring over century-old news articles in search of everything Derby.
“Nobody was surprised that the librarian on the committee was like, ‘I’m going to do research,’” she said with a laugh. “I do genealogy in my personal life — that’s, like, my hobby.”
After putting her genealogy skills into work on Derby’s history, Norman said it feels like she has the entire family tree of Derby in her head.
“It felt like I was pretty much plotting out the whole genealogy of the entire town’s history,” she said. “I have not made a physical tree, but it’s basically all in my brain. … And it’s stuck in there.”
In her research of Derby’s 150 years, Norman said she’s discovered new mysteries, dispelled old rumors and, along with other community initiatives, helped to preserve history to tell the story of Derby to future generations.
Unraveling Mysteries
The Derby Historical Museum is in one of the older buildings in the city — the old schoolhouse. But did you know this was the fourth school house, which was built in 1924? And this was only built after the previous school mysteriously burned down.
“Nobody knows what happened,” Norman said. “They don’t know if it was faulty wiring or if somebody decided they didn’t want the school and set it on fire. It’s still a mystery to this day.”
Keeping on the theme of fire, Norman discovered that the entire town was almost lost early on because of sparks flying off the railroad tracks, nearly hitting a nearby shed that housed stockpiled gasoline.
“It’s like, well, OK, nobody knows about this,” Norman said.
History holds countless mysteries in any city, but Derby might be more mysterious than many communities because of a gap in news coverage.
“We did have the struggle of trying to find news articles because we had a big gap in the paper for Derby,” Norman said. “So we would have to rely on news that would appear in the Mulvane paper or the Wichita paper.”
Between 1890 and 1859, Derby didn’t have an official newspaper, leaving decades of history largely untold. Even oral history events, like an old fire that’s said to have taken place in Derby, can’t necessarily be confirmed.
“We’ll have to see if we can fill in those gaps,” Norman said.
Norman said she was able to fill some gaps in the oral history elsewhere, sometimes refining or even disproving rumors that have been passed down from generation to generation.
Dispelling Rumors
From a now-infamous story of women throwing eggs at a prominent attorney to the reason for the town’s founding, Norman was able to research many of the rumors Derby residents are told to this day.
One prominent rumor was that Derby was founded because of the railroad. But the Garretts settled over a decade before the railroad came to the area.
“And we did disprove that Carrie Nation came to Derby,” Norman said, referring to the famous saloon-smasher of the early 1900s. “But one of the ladies who worked with her is the one who came to Derby and stirred up the women to do the saloon-smashing.”
Another rumor dispelled by history is that Derby has never been hit by tornadoes. Two of the previous historic schools were destroyed by storms resembling tornadoes, and history accounts for far more storm damage.
“When you’re researching back far enough, it’s like, yeah, we did [get hit by tornadoes],” she said. “We just — knock on wood — haven’t had any recently.”
One rumor that remains is how Derby changed its name from El Paso. Many believe Derby was the name of a postmaster, since the mail to El Paso, Kansas, kept getting mixed up with mail to El Paso, Texas.
“The mail was getting mixed up,” Norman said. But she said she doesn’t necessarily know what Derby was named after.
“I was told it was either a railroad official or a postmaster,” she said.
Despite being called Derby dating back to the 1880s, the town’s name officially remained El Paso until 1956 when the community petitioned to get it changed.
“Most of the townspeople would call it Derby, but if you were needing to do something with county or state records, it was still El Paso,” Norman said. “It’s very weird.”
Preserving History
Derby historical legacy hasn’t gone very far. Norman says that, from the beginning, Derby residents prioritized education and even parks. The Garrett family donated land from their original homestead to help form Garrett Park. They said if it was ever not a park, it would have to be returned to the Garrett family.
“Even before an actual [school] building was built, [Derby residents] were having the kids get educated,” Norman said.
Much of Norman’s research was compiled in the Celebrating Derby book, which is available for sale through DerbyInformer.com. The Derby Public Library has a new historical archive website, DerbyKSHistory.com, where you can find exhibits, photographs and stories from Derby’s 150 years of history.
Norman said Derby residents can also go around to experience their town’s history firsthand. For the 150th anniversary, Derby has placed historical markers at significant sites around town.
For the complete list of historical markers, visit www.DerbyKS.com/614/Historic-Landmarks.
Norman said knowing your city’s history is important, especially in a town like Derby that is growing rapidly.
“You kind of want to know where the town started to see what it’s grown to,” she said. “I just love history. Family history, community history, let’s just see what’s in there.” »
