Nutritional education is seemingly in the Derby Senior Center’s wheelhouse, as it was recently recognized by the National Council on Aging with a National Award of Excellence for its Pioneer Senior Nutrition Class. This is the second National Award of Excellence the center has received, having previously been recognized for its Diabetes 101 education course in 2018.
Pioneer Senior is a spin-off of Ree Drummond’s “The Pioneer Woman” on Food Network, born of a fortuitous trip by Derby Senior Services Administrator BreAnna Monk to Drummond’s home base in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.
As part of the program, Monk or a guest chef prepares healthy, wholesome meals for seniors that can be prepared on a limited income and under 30 minutes. The meals prepared can last
up to three days.
The Pioneer Senior program encourages independence. Seniors can either watch or participate in the presentation, which highlights the senior center’s mission to support a positive aging where educational, physical and cultural programs enrich the lives of the individual and the community.
“I wanted to make sure that the seniors were not only eating nutritious things, but they also know how to prepare it,” Monk said. “Wanting to educate the seniors on how to do it and not just show them from time to time was my biggest goal. That part alone fits our mission.”
The program is free and the center pays for each meal with donated money or food from local businesses – including vegetables taken from the senior center’s own community garden in Oaklawn. It also provides volunteer hours to seniors who want to assist and provide an environment of building self-esteem.
The classes have been held once a month at the senior center since 2019, with 15 to 40 attendees per session.
Dishes that have been prepared as part of the program include a southwest chicken salad, lentil hummus, chicken and beef fajitas, no-bake chocolate brownies and more.
The NCOA’s National Institute of Senior Centers (NISC) Programs of Excellence Awards are designed to honor and promote outstanding efforts made by senior centers throughout the nation to offer innovative, creative and replicable programs for older adults.
Staff noted the program is worthy of an award because of its promotion of senior nutrition and budgeting at a time when that is lacking. Given seniors’ reserved income, the program helps them budget shop for a nutritious meal – breaking down the receipts and how much the meal costs per person. That allows seniors to determine what they can afford and budget accordingly.
For the Derby Senior Center, the goal of the Pioneer Senior program is to teach seniors how to make nutritious meals according to their diets and budgets from a hands-on perspective – helping improve seniors’ health.
Participants are also able to suggest meals they would like to try and provide recipes – giving them the chance to take the training home and truly put it into practice. Monk noted volunteers who help with the program have also been very engaged in preparation and set-up.
Members of the Derby Senior Center have had a positive reaction to the Pioneer Senior class overall – whether honing some old skills or learning something new along with Monk (like a memorable session on the Instant Pot) – and Monk is committed to keeping that going.
“When it comes to that program, I’m continuing it because it’s successful and because it’s necessary,” Monk said. “The best way to learn is to have fun with it, and that’s the number one thing that we did. We had fun and we will continue to have fun and watch it grow into a more successful program.”
