(Apr 24, 2019) Student winners of an essay contest about the future of Derby dreamed big about their community with visions of an NBA team, a zoo and more parks and recreational opportunities. A restaurant devoted to nachos as well as a Texas Roadhouse wouldn’t hurt either, students opined.
The essay contest was a joint effort of Derby Public Schools and the Derby Noon Lions Club. The contest was open to all students within district boundaries, and Lions Club members judged entries. Katie Carlson, director of communications for the district, said students’ names and school information were redacted so judging would be based solely on the content of the essay. All students who participated received a certificate, and winners received medals presented Monday in front of the school board.
Sixth-grader Kyle Miller, a student at Derby North Middle School, got right to the point in his entry: Derby should have an NBA team. “The name of the NBA team would have to be, to carry on the tradition of success, the Derby Panthers,” he wrote. “We would have a team with a starting five including basketball stars Stephen Curry, Lebron James, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Chris Paul. Then, since it is my vision, when I am out of college, the team would draft me.”
Chloe Harrison, a kindergarten student at Derby Hills Elementary School, would like to see the city add a water slide at all its parks. “I would also like to snack on donuts at the water park,” she said. She also advocated for more parades and said she’d support a park “full of snacks with a snack maker and snack stand.”
Bryce Carlson, a first-grader at Park Hill Elementary, hopes for a zoo named Kindness Zoo “with lots of fun animals.” He added that the zoo would be a place for only being kind, not rude. “It is a place for being polite,” he wrote.
Brisa Torralbo, a second-grader at St. Mary Parish Catholic School, hopes to see a bigger city where “more plants will grow” and there will be more buildings and more people. “I would like to see Red Robins in Derby. I would like to see Texas Roadhouse.”
Food was also a theme for third-grader Anne-Marie Kangas at St. Mary. “The parks would have lots of equipment and have a food place so you don’t have to leave the park to eat.” She also would support “a store solely dedicated to nachos.”But she didn’t write about only food. “It would be awesome if they had jobs specifically geared toward kids where they could be introduced to dedication and work ethic early while also learning the importance of currency in our society,” she wrote.
Park Hill fourth-grader Amelia Leggett would like to see the entire community adopt the Husky slogan “Dude, Be Nice!” “I can just imagine this amazing place where people are being kind to one another and I would hear compliments and kind words said. Oh, how I wish that would happen!” “Derby is already full of good people,” she wrote, “but … we aren’t always the nicest to each other, and there can be bullies along the way. We sometimes see people being bullied for the way they look or their athleticism, and that’s not right. We all have things we are good at and things we aren’t good at, but together, we can do fantastic things!”
Park Hill fifth-grader Megan Hays focused on technology of the future in a fictional piece she wrote. People used “float boards” to get to school, and there weren’t any books at the library — just tablets and other electronic devices. At lunch, students ate colored pods that tasted like food such as hamburgers and salad.
Addison Leggett, a seventh-grader at Derby Middle School, wrote about her desire for a center that “showcases all of Derby’s amazing talents.” The Derby Center for Individual Talent, she wrote, would provide space for people of various talents, including music, arts, photography, chefs and athletes. “Users of the space will then donate time to teach others how to improve their skills,” her essay suggested.
Eighth-grader Caleb Brown from Derby North spoke of his teachers and coaches in his essay. “These teachers were mentioned for a very valid reason,” he said. “That reason is because they teach the future. They help determine what the outcome is going to be. With the great teaching and the great listening of students, betterness in our community will shine.”
DHS junior Grace Shoemaker hopes to see improved public health and community pride. More green space and painted crosswalks and sidewalks would enhance the community and help people be more active, she wrote. “There are people in our community that need extra help,” she added. “A community garden would help bring together the community but [also] help those … that struggle to get food on the table every day.”
DHS senior Amanda Drouhard, who received a $1,000 scholarship for her essay, would like to see more walking and biking. “Education on the environmental impacts and health benefits of this type of transportation should be provided in all schools,” she wrote. “The city could introduce protected bike lanes where physical barriers are placed between the bikes and traffic.” Exercise equipment should be available at all parks for free,
and Derby should promote the arts,
she wrote.
