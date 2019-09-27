Sharon Wilhite never thought about being a drag racer, but it only took one try more than 30 years ago for her to be hooked.
Wilhite was dating her future husband Tom, a lifelong racer who owns a Derby auto repair business, when he persuaded her to give the sport a try.
“I did it to get him off my back,” she laughed. “I loved helping out when he raced, and he kept asking me if I wanted to ‘take a pass,’’’ she recalled. “I would say I didn’t want to, but finally said I would because there weren’t a lot of people around after the race to see me not knowing what I was doing.”
She insisted Tom sit next to her on the floor in the car and tell her what to do.
“I had my left foot on the brake and my right foot on the gas, and he told me when the light turns green ‘push it to the floor and leave it on the floor.’”
When she passed the timing lights at the end of the quarter-mile run she asked Tom what she should do next. “He said, ‘well Sharon, I’d slow down if I were you because you’re going to run out of road.’ I started pumping the brakes and [the car] was moving around, and I started laughing,” she said. “Then I thought maybe I could do this, and I kind of liked it and wanted to see if I could do better.”
They went back on a Saturday for “test and tuning – no racing, just testing and tuning [cars] then taking another pass,” she said. “We did that in Old Warrior,” the 1958 red Pontiac that Tom had raced since 1972, and “it became my car,” she said. “Tom found a GTO and made it a drag car for himself.”
Wilhite was “39 or 40” when she ran her first race. “We were married when I was 41, and he [Tom] got me racing before I actually said, ‘I do,’” Wilhite recounted.
She has raced Old Warrior “all over the country – Wisconsin, Indianapolis, Arizona, Kentucky, Missouri, Colorado – I’ve won money all over,” she said. “Sometimes we’d make them [races] into vacations – we’d go up and race in one city, park our cars and vacation, then go to the next city for another race.
“One time I won the race, vacationed for a week, then went to the next city and won again,” she said with a note of amazement.
Wilhite has always raced against men because there are not many women drag racers, although she said there seem to be a few more today than when she started.
“Women are finally starting to realize they can do this too, and their husbands and boyfriends agree,” she said.
Wilhite said wrecks in quarter-mile drag racing are very rare.
“There might be a guy who goes too fast and a tire blows up, it can happen,” she said. “I can’t say I have ever experienced anything scary – my car has always run well, and if anything’s wrong, Tom’s a good mechanic and fixes it on the spot.”
Wilhite acknowledges that she has some natural abilities that make for a good drag racer.
“I have a good eye for the lights,” she said. “You have to have a certain mind for it, and good reflexes. I literally have my foot on the brake and the other foot on the gas and [simultaneously] let go of the brake and push the foot feed down,” she explained. “The better you are at starting the race – punching your foot down on the foot feed – the better racer you are.”
Although Wilhite’s race time is somewhere over 10 seconds, she recalled “one of the best quarter-miles I ever had was 9.87 seconds.
“That’s pretty fast for my big, heavy car – I think I was doing 138 mph that day. If the wind is behind me, it’s cool and maybe just a little damp, my car will always go faster – most any car will.”
Wilhite, who works part-time as an EEG (electroencephalogram) technician, had considered curtailing her racing career after experiencing a heat-related incident at Indianapolis in June. “I wasn’t driving, but it scared me,” she said.
But recently she was at the track helping another woman try her hand at drag racing and decided to “see if I could cut a decent ride, if the car would still run. She [Old Warrior] did and I did,” she said enthusiastically.
“I was surprised at how many of the guys at the track said, ‘don’t give up Sharon.’
I didn’t think anyone paid attention, and I thought ‘wow, they know my name,’ and I’m excited about racing again.”
