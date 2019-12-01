If a picture is worth a thousand words, Bill Fales and Barney Tull have written volumes about Derby. The two photographers can be spotted at local events where they donate their time and talent to capture memories for posterity.
Fales and Tull both have a lifelong love of photography.
“I started when I was a kid, about 12 or 13,” Fales recalled. “Domino’s Sugar had a deal that if you got five proof-of-purchase labels from the back of the bag and sent them with five dollars they sent you a camera. I saved the five dollars, cut the labels from the five-pound bags – my mom did a lot of baking – and got the camera, then I spent the rest of my money on flashbulbs, film, and developing.”
Tull said he was always fascinated with photography. “I can remember in junior high having some silly little camera and taking pictures of Mickey the dog,” he laughed. “The Army helped tremendously,” he said, explaining that after enlisting in 1967 and serving as an MP he became a photo interpreter, teaching Army photo interpretation techniques and “constantly looking at photographs and maps, maps and photographs.”
Photography isn’t the only thing Fales and Tull have in common – their careers have had similar paths as well.
Fales, who hails from Massachusetts, came to Derby in 1988 with the Air Force National Guard.
“I thought about getting a job with Boeing, but when that fell through, I worked with a cable company for a while and joined the Derby Police Department reserve program,” he related.
Fales was hired as a full-time officer in 1990, retired in 2009, and was hired back in 2010 as an evidence custodian, keeping an accounting of evidence turned in by officers, preparing evidence for court, and photographing and processing crime scenes.
Tull came to Derby in 1989 after retiring from the Army and began work with Boeing.
Although he was “trying to get two years at Boeing on my résumé,” he retired after 22 years of overseeing the lockup facility “that handled all the classified materials” and occasionally lending his photographic skills at the modification line.
Tull recalled his friendship with Fales started in the early 1990s when their sons were both in scouting.
“He [Fales] was a police officer, I was an old MP, we had an interest in photography, our boys were in Scouts, and we have been friends since then,” he said.
Tull’s event photography for the DRC and Fales’ for the City of Derby would sometimes overlap, and they would end up at the same events.
“When [Derby] first started the Barbeque Festival the city asked me if I could take some photos,” Fales recounted. “The festival got big, and I saw Barney out there taking photos, so we just joined forces.”
Their work is ubiquitous not only locally but at art shows, on websites and in publications nationally.
Fales’ photo of a Christmas Tree at Madison Avenue Central Park was featured in Country Living magazine’s web article on 50 United States iconic Christmas trees last December, and Gov. Laura Kelly used his sunrise at High Park photo on her website.
Tull’s work has been featured in Ford Falcon Club’s national magazine, Walking Maps in Seattle, Kansas Parks and Recreation magazine, and on the cover of a book by a local author.
The longtime friends and colleagues derive different personal outcomes from photography.
“I look at photography like therapy,” Fales said. “After being a cop for 32 years, it’s something you do to take your mind off of other things.”
“I’ve done a lot of different things – landscapes, wildlife, flowers and architecture among them. Some architecture firms hire me once a building is done to take pictures before it opens so they can show their work.”
Tull, a self-described “people person,” started the Derby Photo Club in 2018 with the goal of “enjoying photography and learning from one another.” Meetings are the first Monday of the month from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Derby Public Library, and Tull emphasized that it is for “anyone interested in photography, no matter what kind of camera or anything.”
The men behind the cameras have women by their sides who are both champions and trusted critics.
“I’ve been married 44 years, and it’s the best con job I’ve ever pulled off because I married way out of my status,” Tull said of his wife Susan. “We truly are partners, and I could not be the person I am without Susan’s support.”
Fales was a widower when he married Diane 18 years ago. “I’m fortunate because she really supports what I do, like if I want to buy a new lens or something,” he said with a chuckle. “She gives me feedback – sometimes I don’t like it but she’s normally right,” he conceded.
Tull and Fales agree that there is a wealth of photographic opportunities in the area if one has the vision and patience to capture them.
Fales’ three-sectioned photo of the High Park sunrise graces the walls at the Welcome Center. “I had a very brief period of time [to capture it],” he said. That’s the thing with sunrises – they start out in muted colors, then get a little yellow, then the sky is real blue and all of a sudden you get this burst of color and it’s only there two or three minute before it starts to fade.”
A few years ago, Tull envisioned a project spotlighting Vietnam veterans from Sedgwick County. After nine months, with support from the Derby Library and DRC, he put together a unique and dramatic display of 18 portraits printed on 18x20 metal sheets.
“There was a show at the Derby Library [in November 2018] for Veterans Day, and the night of the reception we had over 100 people” including a four-star general from McConnell, Tull enthused.
Sometimes their vision runs the same course.
“Christmas morning in 2018, about 7 in the morning while everyone was sleeping, I knew there was going to be beautiful light,” Tull recounted. “I get over to High Park, and within three minutes of pulling up Bill [Fales] shows up. He had the same idea, we started laughing, and we both got a beautiful piece of the sunrise.”
Fales’ photos are available for sale on his website: billfalesphotography.com, and at Mary’s Floral and Unique Gifts, where he also has a line of “left-handed” greeting cards.
Tull averages somewhere in the neighborhood of 30,000 to 35,000 photos a year – “only four of them are good” he jokes. They are available to view on flickr at totoksks.
