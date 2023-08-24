Derby High School nurse Christy Higginbotham never knows what she might see on any given day, but she is sure there will be a lot to deal with.
“A lot of times people don’t understand what a school nurse does. It’s not just walking in and taking care of the kid,” Higginbotham said. “At [the high school] level we’re often doing assessments of symptoms and recommendations for treatment or next steps – usually to the student, but if it is significant enough, I will absolutely make contact with the parent.”
In a school of some 2,200 students, it is common for Higginbotham and her paraprofessional Melissa Igo to see anywhere from 70 to 100 students in a day.
“For the most part, our biggest challenge is the volume of students,” Higginbotham said. “We see a lot of kids with a lot of different complaints, from ‘I want to get out of math class, can I have a Band-Aid,’ to injuries from industrial arts and PE classes, and questions about very personal issues that students don’t feel comfortable talking about with their parents.”
“It can be hard when we get asked questions about personal issues because you are kind of stepping on how much information to give without involving a parent – it’s a fine line and a challenge at the [high school] level.”
As a state mandated reporter, she must report suspected abuse, neglect and underage student pregnancy.
Higginbotham said in a medical setting her office would be like a general clinic.
“We treat or distribute [physician-ordered] medications for things including ADHD, mood disorders, diabetes, allergies, tube feedings and seizure disorders,” Higginbotham said. “We do a lot of training to make sure staff are prepared for whatever might come up specific to their student population, and as a CPR instructor I usually do district training twice a year.”
Higginbotham said COVID and an emphasis on social media have left kids with poor coping and communication skills, which makes her job more difficult at times.
“One of our favorite things to say in the nurse’s office is, ‘Help me help you. I need to know how to help you, but you’re going to have to help me understand what is going on before I can do that,’” she explained.
Aside from taking care of the kids, there are numerous administrative tasks in the school nurse’s purview, including immunization compliance and hearing and vision screenings.
The busy office has a lot of challenges, but the bright spots are the “frequent fliers” – students who come in ostensibly for some health reason, but just need to talk to someone, or share something about their lives, or need a “brain break” after sitting in a class for an hour and 20 minutes.
“They come because we’re a safe place and because we have relationships,” Higginbotham said. “I love those kids we have relationships with – they really do bring joy to the office.”
USD 260 Student Health
According to USD 260 Director of Special Services Dr. Dawn Gresham, students must have the following state-required immunizations to enter or continue in school:
- Diphtheria, pertussis and Tetanus (DTap/DT/TD/Tdap): five doses, one to enter 7th grade
- Oral polio (IPV): four doses
- Measles, mumps, rubella (MMR): two doses
- Varicella (chicken pox): two doses or physician documentation that child has had chicken pox
- Hepatitis B: three doses
- Hepatitis A: two doses
- HiB: four doses (Early Childhood only)
- PCV: four doses (Early Childhood only)
- MenACWY (meningococcal): one dose to enter 7th grade and one to enter 11th grade.
*Only one dose required for students ages 16-18 with no previous MenACWY
Elementary school students have a health certificate for their physician to fill out, and health checks are required for students participating in sports.
