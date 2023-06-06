With a chance to work at the “happiest place on Earth,” how could you not be excited?
That’s exactly the position two recent Derby High School graduates find themselves in, as both R.D. Pipkin (class of ’21) and Bethany Khanu (class of ’16) are pursuing their dreams and currently taking part in the Disney College Program at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
As part of the program, participants get the chance to be “part of the magic” and work a paid internship in the parks and resorts (with access to special housing).
Not only is it an educational work opportunity, the program also allows participants to network with professionals throughout The Walt Disney Company and live and work with people from all over the world.
“The first time I came to Walt Disney World, I was 12 and I learned about the Disney College Program on one of the few days that I was here, and I’ve wanted to do it since I saw the magic that was being included for all of the guests here,” Pipkin said.
“For me, I’m like ‘oh my gosh, I think this is where I want to be and I think I might want to be here forever.’ I mean, it’s Disney after all,” Khanu said. “I’m having a blast so far.”
Duration for each participant varies. Both Pipkin and Khanu are part of the current spring session, with Khanu arriving Jan. 30 and staying through June 1. Pipkin started Feb. 20 and will continue in the program through Aug. 10.
After the program ends, participants can extend or pursue either full-time or part-time positions with the company – with both Pipkin and Khanu ultimately hoping for the latter.
“It has always been my dream to work here at Walt Disney World. My big dream with the company is to go into entertainment and be a parade performer,” Pipkin, who is in a gap year while pursuing a theatre performance degree at Kansas State University, said.
Meanwhile, Khanu graduated from Wichita State University with her performance degree after the fall 2022 semester and took part in the program – which she heard about through a friend – to follow her own acting aspirations.
“I’m a huge Disney fan, and I’m just trying to figure out what I want to do out of college,” Khanu said. “I’m really hoping to get into a theatre role and be a character performer. That’s my main goal. If not, then it would be really cool to work in costumes, like in Hollywood Studios.”
Currently, Pipkin is working as a lifeguard in the Typhoon Lagoon water park while Khanu started at Magic Kingdom.
Both noted the application process to enter the program was stressful – with Pipkin originally applying last spring and not getting in. Since arriving in Florida, their nerves from the start of the process have settled and both said they have enjoyed the atmosphere as well as making friends from all over the world. And the perk of getting to visit the Disney parks on days off isn’t bad either.
Given the melding of their personal and professional interests, Khanu and Pipkin are working to make a little magic of their own and stick around once the program ends.
“Since living here and making magic, I have regained my creative spark that I felt like I had lost when I wasn’t here. Every time I have come to Walt Disney World, I have just felt inspired creatively afterwards. I think living here, I constantly have that spark and I’m constantly motivated to pursue my passions,” Pipkin said. “Now I feel like I’m already here, why not try and keep making more magic and making my dreams become a reality?”
