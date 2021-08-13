When Woodlawn United Methodist Church congregants Betsy Towns and Diane Dixon agreed in May to co-chair the Operation Back to School backpack/school supply project, they knew there might be a few hitches in the post-COVID transition.
“In the past they [project chairpersons] have been able to bulk-order supplies through Walmart,” Dixon said.
The supplies – both donated and purchased – are put in age-appropriate elementary through high school backpacks and delivered to the Derby schools for distribution.
“Once we took on [the project] we decided here’s what we need, here’s what we’re going to do, and then we showed up at Walmart and said we needed to place the order,” Dixon said.
But Walmart told them they were not taking bulk orders this year due to supply and demand issues related to COVID and told them they should go to their Plan B.
“We didn’t have a Plan B,” they both said with a laugh.
It did not stopped these two intrepid volunteers who, with a lot of community help, were well on their way to their goal of 450 backpacks to be ready by the schools’ open houses Aug. 9-10.
“It’s hard when you need 500 of something to just go to the store and buy that, so I need to go to Walmart and get 140 of something, then go somewhere else and find the right price – we have to be careful not to spend a lot,” Towns explained.
“We went to my Neighborhood Walmart a week ago, and they had a little office supply area up front with school supplies on sale, so we hit all the Neighborhood Walmarts,” Dixon said with glee. “This is our life now – we bargain shop, we search. It’s a good thing we work together because we both have the same mindset of trying to get as much as we can with the resources we have,” Towns added.
Operation Back to School has been a ministry at Woodlawn UMC since the 1990s and is supported with monetary donations from the church’s Moment for Missions, the Woodlawn Thrift Store and Derby Community Family Services. This year the Derby Chick-fil-A had a mid-July drive, giving sandwich coupons to customers who brought in school supplies for Operation Back to School. Supplies were also donated by children attending Woodlawn UMC’s Vacation Bible School.
Towns and Dixon started this year with 45 donated backpacks and were able to purchase the rest in bulk from Amazon, which was a big help to their budget. Although school supplies may be harder to come by, “backpacks are expensive,” Towns noted.
“We have a couple of National Honor Society students who came in at the beginning [of the process] to inventory and organize what we had left over from last year and we’re using them to help us count and sort as we collect,” Dixon said, adding with a note of motherly pride that “one of them happens to be my son.”
The women are aiming for Aug. 1 to have volunteers come in and pack the backpacks with supplies – 250 for elementary schools and 150 for the middle and high schools.
“We provide the backpacks to the schools; they know the students who need them through working with the social workers or Pando initiatives,” Dixon said. “We based our number this year on past needs.”
Dixon, a speech pathologist at Derby Middle School, and Towns, a former third grade teacher, say that although it has been a challenge “we really do enjoy working together.”
“It will get done, just not the way we planned it.”
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.