When life gives you lemons, make lemon cookies. Maybe that’s not exactly how the saying goes but, like any good cook, Derby’s Becca Schmidt adapted.
After facing some adversity during pregnancy, a similar ideology led Schmidt to open a pop-up bakery (Schmidt That’s Good), which began operations last year – shortly after she and her husband, Ryan, had moved to Derby.
In 2018, the Schmidts lost their daughter while Becca was 26 weeks pregnant. Two years later in summer 2020, their son died at week 15 of the pregnancy (on Ryan’s birthday). Difficult as that was, the Schmidts remained committed in their path to parenthood – turning to surrogacy as the next option.
Expensive as surrogacy can be, Becca admitted affordability became a sticking point in their minds. At that same time, shortly after the loss of their son, Becca’s sister came to visit and they baked a cake together – an activity that sparked an epiphany.
“When I was baking, I realized this is something that I really like to do. It would give me something to look forward to and be able to put my mind towards while we were working on saving up for surrogacy,” Becca said.
From there, Schmidt That’s Good was born. The pop-up bakery officially launched in August 2020, operating in an all-virtual space. Typically, Becca will create a monthly event on Facebook and take orders through the Thursday of the event date – baking on Saturdays and making deliveries on Sundays.
Products sold change monthly, but Becca said she tends to stick to cookies, though she has made everything in between from cinnamon rolls to zucchini bread. Normally, she will offer two to three items each month, “depending on how much I want to commit to the baking.”
Selling baked goods was seen as a way to make friends and family more comfortable with supporting the Schmidts’ surrogacy journey – rather than the couple asking for handouts.
As of this summer, the Schmidts met their financial goal and have officially started the surrogacy process (having already gone through in vitro fertilization).
Even as surrogacy has started with the Schmidts in solid financial position (the initial goal of the pop-up bakery), Becca – a full-time accountant – noted she was not ready to hang up her apron just yet.
“I felt like I wanted to continue baking because it gives me something to do. I really like sharing my baked goods with everyone and having something else to focus on,” Becca said. “To honor our babies, we have started the tradition of engaging in random acts of kindness on their birthdays. I thought what would be a great thing is if we could raise money for different charities in their honor through this.”
September marked the start of Schmidt That’s Good’s charitable focus, with serendipity stepping in to provide the first beneficiaries. Through the pop-up bake sale, Schmidt That’s Good will benefit a Wichita couple (the sister and brother-in-law of Becca’s friend) looking to adopt and facing a similar challenge as the Schmidts – unable to conceive and facing huge financial burdens.
For the month of October, Schmidt That’s Good’s proceeds will benefit another cause with strong personal ties, Bridget’s Cradles – a local organization that helps support bereaved parents.
Looking to continue supporting worthwhile causes, Becca plans to continue operations with Schmidt That’s Good and is open to suggestions for other organizations that need support.
“We wanted to pay it forward,” Becca said, “and help others in our community and other organizations that help out people in our situation.”
To find out more regarding Schmidt That’s Good sales or suggest a charitable cause, visit the Schmidt That’s Good Pop-up Bakery Facebook page.
