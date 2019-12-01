Rock Regional Hospital officially opened April 24, 2019, and celebrated with a grand opening event on August 15. While Derby has other health care facilities, the hospital at 3251 N. Rock Road near the corner of Patriot and Rock is its only in-patient medical center.
Barry Beus, vice president of business development and strategy, was especially pleased with the staff that management was able to hire.
“We are fortunate to have a very skilled team in place who are all very excited to be a part of a new hospital,” he said.
Its officials say Rock Regional will be able to provide almost all of the medical services needed by the community, including acute care and surgeries. The 89,000-square-foot facility has 24 medical/surgical beds, seven ICU beds, two procedure rooms, four operating rooms, two heart catheterization lab rooms and six emergency department rooms.
There are two additional elements to the campus, which are two medical office buildings. The first is north of the hospital. That building will bring additional outpatient services to the community including orthopedics, pediatrics and dialysis. It also will have education and training space for the hospital. There will be a second medical office building on the south side of the hospital.
Beus said after years of planning and preparation, there was a lot of emotion when the doors finally opened for patients for the first time.
“The opening was an exciting anticipated milestone made possible by an outstanding effort from staff,” he said. “Our chief executive officer, Jason Eitutis, likes to say that this hospital has been ‘150 years in the making.’”
