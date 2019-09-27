In any growing community, the buying and selling of real estate tends to be of significant importance. Derby is no exception.
The annual Fall Parade of Homes, put on by the Wichita Area Homebuilders Association, gives home buyers the chance to see the latest and greatest in residential housing. As usual Derby has multiple entries this year with many new, unique features.
One type of housing that has increased in recent years is patio homes or convenience and low-maintenance properties. The options in Derby are opening up for those thinking of downsizing from their bigger family homes and looking for easy access and more convenience. Singles or career-driven individuals who don’t have time to deal with maintenance may prefer this option as well.
Starter homes for young professionals are also on the list this year, not to mention some larger home options for those who want to live in the country and watch the sunset every night.
There are over 130 entries in the 2019 Fall Parade of Homes across the entire metro area. You’ll find plenty of options to get some great ideas on what you want to have in your next new home.
