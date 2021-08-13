Macy Dowell is one busy bee – or Panther, rather.
Aside from being president of the incoming senior class at Derby High School, she works three jobs, hosts her own podcast, and is in the process of obtaining her associate’s degree early from Butler County Community College.
“I like being productive, I guess, would be a good way to sum it up,” she said.
Dowell has lived in Derby since she was a toddler and has attended Derby schools her whole life, from Derby Hills Elementary to Derby North and now the high school. A sophomore when the pandemic broke out, she said she’s looking forward to having her first “normal” year of school since she was a freshman.
“It’s crazy to think that my last normal year of school was as a freshman, and now all a sudden I’m a senior,” she said. “It kind of felt like a movie.”
While Dowell found remote learning to be more convenient for her busy life, she said she often found herself veering off into her other responsibilities.
“It was really hard to stay focused and stay on top of myself,” she said. “At home, I see all my at-home things I need to do, so it’s really tempting to do that when I’m supposed to be focusing on my school.”
For that reason, she said she’s looking forward to returning to full in-person instruction.
Living 'against the grain'
A self-described planner, Dowell works at The Roy Group, a real estate company in the Wichita area. She also works as a personal assistant for the company’s owner, doing general housework and caretaking. Her third job is at T.J. Maxx in Derby.
Dowell, who has been involved with student council since sixth grade, said she has a passion for serving others. That passion manifested itself in part through the creation of her podcast, “Life Against the Grain.”
The podcast’s title is a reference to her journey with celiac disease, as well as her journey to live “against the grain” as a practicing Christian.
Having grown up in the kitchen making baked goods, Dowell’s diagnosis in the eighth grade came as a bit of a shock.
“I had my own business called Macy’s Sweet Shack back in like second grade,” she said. “The biggest part of my life was just flipped upside down.”
“My parents just kept telling me: Macy, maybe God will use this for good. It’s going to be tough right now, but you can be used to help someone later.”
That notion ultimately inspired her to launch “Life Against the Grain” in December 2020, covering a variety of topics like tips to help others manage celiac disease and her Christian faith.
Dowell also found a way to continue practicing her passion of baking, as she currently makes and sells gluten-free baked goods on the side.
After high school, Dowell isn’t sure if she wants to attend Wichita State University or Oklahoma State University but has her mind set on marketing. She discovered an interest in the field while promoting and advertising her podcast.
As she finishes up her high school career, Dowell said she’s looking forward to making more relationships, being more social, and even day-to-day happenings like pep assemblies.
“You really take those things for granted, especially for pep assemblies,” she said. “But now that they’re coming back, I’m starting to get really excited.” »
