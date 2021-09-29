Like many growing cities of its size, there are a variety of housing options in Derby.
A city website lists 14 new housing developments in town, along with five apartment complexes, six assisted living and retirement living centers, and several property management firms.
And, of course, there are existing homes for sale or rent, too. Like any market, if money is no object, what a buyer wants can usually be easily obtained. Several of the developments on the housing website indicate prices of $300,000, or $400,000 and up.
For others, the need is high, but the price point lower, especially for rentals, entry-level housing and affordable senior-oriented units.
Joe Schulze knows that situation firsthand.
Schulze, manager of the Homestead Senior Residences at 2101 Tall Tree Rd., has a waiting list of two to three years of people who want to move into one of his 76 units.
That translates into 50 to 100 people waiting for Derby housing.
The complex, which uses tax credits to supplement its rents, opened about three years ago and quickly filled up. Once there, residents stay for a long time, too.
“They don’t want to go anywhere else,” Schulze said.
Depending on income, rents can range from $275 a month, which is the lowest subsidized rate, to $1,090, which is considered the market price. Schulze doesn’t know if those rates will rise.
“We’ll see what the new year brings,” he said.
However, he doesn’t see any slacking of demand at all.
Derby is not alone in its housing needs.
So said Emily Sharp, communications director with the Topeka-based Kansas Housing Resources Corp.
“This is exactly consistent with what we hear statewide,” Sharp said, “and it sounds like what you’re experiencing in Derby.”
Derby has a need for a variety of housing at all income levels, but City Manager Kathy Sexton did single out a need for housing aimed at both senior citizens and young families.
“We recognized these needs some years ago and have made some progress on addressing them,” she said.
One example of that, she said, is a new proposal for senior housing at the former Pleasantview Elementary site. It would need rezoning, but if approved, developer Tom Schmeidler could proceed.
He plans to convert the portion of the school building into eight units and construct more housing units for a total of 32 senior housing units. Schmeidler has created similar projects in Mulvane and
Park City.
A SELLER’S MARKET CONTINUES
City officials also are working on comprehensive updates to subdivision regulations and the zoning code to make it less expensive to build new housing, Sexton said.
“Over the next couple months, both the Planning Commission and City Council will consider proposals to make it easier to build an accessory dwelling unit on a single-family residential lot,” Sexton said. “This will enable residents to get their mom or other family member in a small home right beside the family home.”
In addition, a change is being proposed that allows houses to be built on smaller lots, which is aimed for those who don’t need or wish for a large yard and its required maintenance.
“This should help seniors, too,” she said.
So why is housing the way that it is right now?
Throughout this year, housing experts have remarked on the intensity of market conditions: a perfect storm brewing of sharply rising prices, tight inventory and high demand.
Great if you’re a seller, they say, but not so good for buyers.
It’s also unbalanced, they add, which is not an ideal situation for any real estate market.
Sellers may be able to unload properties in short order, but there may be no place for them to move to, meaning they’re reluctant to list their property, leading to an even tighter inventory.
And while some rise in prices is healthy, large leaps are not, they add.
Stanley Longhofer, professor of Real Estate and Finance at WSU and director of its Center for Real Estate, has been tracking the local housing market for years, and has an especially tight focus on what’s been going on for the past nine months.
While there has been some cooling off of the housing market, it continues to be robust for sellers, he said.
“Now instead of crazy hot, it’s just hot,” he said. “If you look at the market, it’s not quite as intense as it was six months ago or three months ago, but we’re still dealing with inventory issues.”
That “cooling off” can translate into a seller getting seven or eight offers instead of 15, he said. Also, buyers are getting a little more demanding, such as having complete inspections or getting things fixed that need to be.
“There’s no buying sight unseen. There’s a sense of them needing to be complete,” he said of buyers.
‘A NUMBER OF CONCERNS’
As for inventory, a four- to six-month supply is considered “balanced,” he said. Anything more than that is termed a buyer’s market. Longhofer said he wouldn’t be surprised if market conditions eased enough to get up to a four-month supply, but “we’ll have to see” about that.
But in the meantime, supplies are tight.
As for the future, he will be issuing his forecast about the local housing market at an Oct. 7 Wichita conference.
Longhofer’s studies don’t dive into demographic issues of who actually buys or rents housing. For that, a researcher would have to employ census data, which would result in a highly delayed look at conditions.
However, in a current action, the KHRC is putting together a housing needs assessment to see exactly what the housing situation is in Kansas and what leaders can do to address those issues.
Those issues include challenges brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic, along with an aging housing inventory in many areas.
What makes this process even more vital, say Sharp and other housing officials, is that this is the first such study in 30 years. That previous study was undertaken during the Gov. Joan Finney administration, which was in the early 1990s time frame.
“We have so many big-picture questions, but we didn’t have a lot of data,” Sharp said. “There are a number of concerns and needs that we are looking at addressing.”
One issue that has already floated to the surface is the issue of affordability.
“There’s a lot of stock out there, but not in the condition that folks want to live in,” Sharp said.
While its impetus was seeded in rural communities, the study covers all of Kansas, including growing cities such as Derby.
While the data collection phase of the study is finished, the agency is still collecting comments and would like feedback, including opinions from Derby residents.
Other issues that Derby shares with its sibling markets are high material costs, a shortage of skilled labor and increasing rents.
“If you think the housing market is tough, the rental market is even tougher,” Sharp said.
Consultants are now in the process of developing recommendations.
And while the KHRC – a nonprofit, independent corporation that has some governmental relationships – doesn’t yet know what those will be, Sharp said its leaders will focus on recommendations. They will make those known to elected officials in the next session of the Kansas Legislature.
To take the KHRC survey, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/KansasHousing.
